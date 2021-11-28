Barrs star Steven Sherlock: I really want to play for Cork again

THE man of the moment, Steven Sherlock, is looking forward to returning to Cork for a second spell in 2022.

The scorer of the winning point for St Finbarr’s in their 0-14 to 0-13 victory over in the final of the Bon Secours PSFC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday, confirmed new Cork manager Keith Ricken has been in touch.

Apart from shooting the lights out in the Barrs' 10th county title success, Sherlock’s work-rate has also been equally impressive.

“Anytime you get a bit of constructive criticism you take it on board,” he said after the game.

“The lads in the club were on to me about it and so were Cork.

I really want to play for Cork again and if they want me to work on something, I’ll certainly do that because there’s nothing better than getting the call for Cork.

“The new management have been on and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sherlock’s consistently top-class form is one of the main reasons behind the Barrs' triumph, though the player himself offloaded the credit elsewhere.

St Finbarr's players and supporters celebrate the win over Clonakilty in the Bon Secours Premier SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We’re playing together so long that we know our game plan inside out.

“We try to play to our strengths. I try to get on as much ball as possible and we have unbelievable line-breakers.

“It’s their hard work out the pitch that helps my job look easy.”

Sherlock kept his head when everyone else around was losing theirs in scoring the winning point deep in stoppage time.

“I don’t remember much about it. All I was trying to do was to find enough space because Tom Clancy is one of the most difficult defenders in the county.

“Legs get a bit heavy near the end of such an intense match like that and all I wanted to do was to find a bit of room.

“I knew once we had the ball that a chance would fall my way and I’m just delighted it went over.”

Sherlock paid tribute to Clonakilty’s part in providing such a memorable final.

“It’s unbelievable and you have to credit them for giving us one awful fright. They are a young team that is up and coming with some fantastic players.

“You could see how good their Cork players were and they were missing another prolific player in Liam O’Donovan.

“I’m great buddies with Liam, who has been terribly unlucky with injuries and everyone in Cork wishes him all the best in his recovery.”

And Sherlock underlined the importance of Paul O’Keeffe’s management team in this 2018 repeat.

“It’s testament to them because they had us prepared fantastically well for every game. And everyone in the panel is as fit as the next guy. You saw them off the bench.”

Sherlock and colleagues are not ignoring representing Cork in Munster either.

“Last week you heard Ben O’Connor saying Midleton aren’t shying away from Munster and we’re the same.

St Finbarr's Ian Maguire is tackled by Clonakilty's Dan Peat. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We had the buzz of winning the county in 2018, but Dr Croke’s gave us a terrible hammering and we want to rectify that. We will try and give it a rattle. You’ll never know what will happen.

“First things first, though, we’ll enjoy ourselves before turning our attentions to Munster.”