JAFC final preview: Favourites Boherbue wary of Ballinhassig

AN historic first county football final appearance awaits Ballinhassig against the 2020 runners-up Boherbue in the Junior A decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow at 3pm.

And in keeping with clubs aiming to atone for missing out last season, Mitchelstown try to reach back-to-back intermediate finals, when they play Kilshannig in the semi-final in Kildorrery at 2pm.

Ballinhassig have confounded everyone to reach the final after stunning upset victories over Tadhg MacCarthaighs and Douglas’ second string, winning by 2-15 to 2-9 after extra-time and 1-8 to 1-7 respectively.

They are attempting to become the first Carrigdhoun club to lift the title in almost 90 years following on from Kinsale, who were champions in 1932 and also in 1900. No other south-east club has won a junior football county though Shamrocks reached the 2016 final as did Ballygarvan in 2008 and '09.

Ballinhassig’s hurlers were involved in championship until last weekend and their impressive fitness levels helped them overcome the demanding dual schedule. Diarmuid O’Sullivan is their main source of scores, having registered 1-7 against Douglas before Cillian Tyers landed the winner.

But, they face a major obstacle in the Duhallow champions, who are playing in their second final in a few months, having lost the delayed 2020 version to a crack Iveleary side.

Boherbue took full advantage of Aghinagh’s difficulties with Covid in a one-sided quarter-final, romping to a 4-14 to 0-7 success with goals from Jerry O’Connor, Gerry O’Sullivan, Dan Sheehan and John Corkery.

It was tighter against Urhan in the semi-final, Boherbue shading it by 1-9 to 0-11 and their team bristles with experience in keeper Kevin Murphy, Kevin Cremin and Denis McCarthy.

IAFC

It’s a month since Mitchelstown defeated Ballydesmond 3-15 to 2-11 after extra-time and Kilshannig pipped Millstreet 1-8 to 1-6. The delay was caused by the Town’s hurlers lining out with Ballygiblin and it has forced the footballers to miss Mark Keane, who returned to Australia at the start of the week.

It’s a big blow to Mitchelstown, who lost to Rockchapel in the 2020 final which was played in late August because Keane was instrumental in their quarter-final victory. His 48th-minute goal, when they were four points down, lifted his side back into contention and they managed to outscore Ballydesmond 1-6 to 0-2 in extra-time.

Mitchelstown didn’t have the services of Cathail O’Mahony that day, too, though Darragh Flynn and Dylan Reidy-Price stepped up with important goals.

There’s a nice blend of experience and youth throughout the team, featuring Fionn Herlihy and Shane Beston in defence, Sean Walsh at midfield and Michael Walsh, Shane Cahill and Flynn in attack.

Kilshannig were involved in a right dogfight with Millstreet, who pushed them all the way despite conceding an early goal to Tom Cunningham. Eanna O’Hanlon, younger brother of Killian, who is on the mend from his cruciate operation, contributed 0-4, including a couple of frees, while Kieran Twomey kicked three important frees, too.

Goalkeeper Gavin Creedon played with Cork U20s and Eoghan Burke, Bill Curtin, and Brian Guerin are key figures at the back. Jack Twomey and Ciaran O’Neill form a hard-working midfield partnership and there’s plenty of scoring potential in attack.

Current junior champions, Iveleary, await the winners in the final.