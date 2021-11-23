Na Piarsaigh buzzing with activity

SINCE the lifting of restrictions Na Piarsaigh Hive Academy has seen a huge resurgence of activity. Over the past six months, they have seen a lot of new boys from ages 5-10 flow into the club from local areas.

A spokesperson said: “Our Hive Academy is an environment where parents can bring their kids up to Na Piarsaigh every Saturday morning at 11am for an hour a week where they can have loads of fun, running around with their friends and been introduced to the national games that we all so love.

“Hurling and football have always been a big part of the community. Our camogie and ladies football club train around the same time so this is ideal for all the family to come and participate. We welcome all kids from the parish to come and learn hurling and football in a fun and safe environment.

“Our underage committee have been working away making plans and making sure we sustain the future of the club. These are the guys that get the job done and ask for nothing in return which is the backbone of any underage structure in all clubs.

“We have received a lot of support from our local schools with Scoil Iosagáin , North Mon, and Gael Scoil Peig Sayers who are engaging in our schools’ coaching programme under the guidance of our schools’ coach. This is a huge help with attracting young boys to our club and letting them know where we are in the community.

“Parents have also to be thanked as they are the people that must make the sacrifices to get their kids to the club, hang around and kit them out. We appreciate this effort, and it makes the job a lot easier when parents are engaging. Some parents are also helping us on the jobs like the tea & coffee shop, collecting membership, and notifying players.

“Our coaches are the biggest resource we have now where they give their time every week without fail. This can a difficult area to attract coaches, but we are blessed with the people that we have.

“I think at the end of each session you are exhausted, but you will have received a lot more back in from the kids in terms of fun, honesty, and most of all seeing them progress in the skills but also making new friends that we know we last forever.

“We are getting great support also from our adult players in the club especially our senior squad. The lads have been great just popping down on Saturdays and rowing in behind current coaches and parents. They only know too well the benefits of putting in the work to produce players for the future.

“We at Na Piarsaigh pride ourselves in producing good skillful players but more importantly have characters coming through from underage right up the ranks and eventually playing or contributing to the success of our club. This is the backbone of any club.

“We had a very successful Cúl Camp in July with more than 200 boys and girls participating. A fantastic week of fun and skills Improvement which was capped off by meeting some of their inter-county club heroes, Amy Lee, Shane Forde, Daire Connery, Kevin Moynihan, and Ross O’Sullivan.

“This section of the club can be very challenging as all other clubs will testify. Success does not happen overnight, but we are committed to setting out a framework that will ensure the success and future of our club.

“Trying to sustain a huge effort underage so we can see young boys become men and eventually play in our adult section.

“Not all players will eventually play at adult level and maybe drop off before then, but we hope that they will have learned some life skills while on the journey from a boy to a man.

“The Hive Academy has regenerated the passion and buzz of excitement of our club which will hopefully inspire the next generation of Na Piarsaigh players.

“Our success and growth will only be possible with the voluntary work by all our coaches, parents, caretakers, car park attendants, and committee members. It’s hard today to get people to give something back but we seem to be very lucky with the caliber of people that make our club so great.

“Yes, it’s all about the kids but the Saturdays are also a social outlet for many of our adult members where we can train the kids but also have a bit of banter ourselves.

“We will now continue to train in our indoor arena and hurling alleys for the winter right through to spring.” Training every Wednesday at 5.30pm and Saturday at 11am.