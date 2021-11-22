Cork Premier Senior Hurling scoring charts: Patrick Horgan holds off Lehane

BY some distance, Patrick Horgan was the most lethal marksman in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship this season.

The Cork captain struck for an astonishing 6-56 across six games, though his quarter-final was cut short went he was sent off in the first half against Imokilly. That red card was overturned freeing him up to fire Glen Rovers past Sars and back to the county final, but his brilliance wasn't enough to avoid a third consecutive decider defeat.

Of Horgan's 6-56, 6-19 came from play, an average of 1-3 before his metronomic free-taking is factored in.

He was fouled for a high portion of those placed balls, four of the nine he converted last weekend for example.

Deadly forward play by any measure.

Patrick Horgan goals despite the efforts of Brian Saunderson in front of a huge crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Conor Lehane, Man of the Match in the final for his 0-13, five from play, was the championship's second top-scorer, and his average from play was 3.6 per game. Midleton had a greater scoring spread than the Glen, last weekend and overall.

In the decider, the five starting forwards outside of Lehane shared 0-11, the Glen got 0-5 from their attackers apart from Horgan. Magpies like Pa White and Sean O'Meara stepped up to the plate.

Luke O'Farrell was Midleton's second top-scorer for 2021, after striking for 4-14 but they also got 1-18 from Cormac Beausang. The Glen's second top-scorer for the campaign, Dean Brosnan (1-8), managed one point less than Midleton's fourth, Ross O'Regan (1-9).

Looking ahead to next year, the Glen will need to bolster their scoring options, and they've Cork All-Ireland winning minor Eoin O'Leary coming on stream.

Midleton have some quality young hurlers eager to step up in Alex Quirke, a Cork minor in 2020, along with David Cremin and Mikey Finn.

There were some other standout forward displays across the season, with Alan Connolly leading the line again for Blackrock to the tune of 5-31, Shane Kingston blasting 0-38 for Douglas, 0-14 from play, Aaron Meyers managing 1-41 in four games for Sars and Charleville's Darragh Fitzgibbon back to his best form with 1-35, including 0-13 from play.

Robbie O'Flynn's 2-13 was exceptional for Erin's Own as he was a marked man in each game and all his scores were from play.

Goalscorer Robbie O'Flynn hits the net for Erin's Own against St Finbarr's. Picture: Larry Cummins.

St Finbarr's Ben Cunningham, still U20 for another two seasons, tallied 1-23 in three matches, including 1-8 from play. Deadly accurate, becoming a creator as well as a finisher could see him mature into a Cork senior.

Top scorers for Midleton:

Conor Lehane 0-55 (0-29 f, 0-4 65); Luke O’Farrell 4-14; Cormac Beausang 1-18; Ross O’Regan 1-9; Paul Haughney 0-11.

Top scorers for Glen Rovers:

Patrick Horgan 6-56 (0-34 f, 0-3 65); Dean Brosnan 1-8; Simon Kennefick 0-9.

Other notable scoring returns...

Blackrock: Alan Connolly 5-31 (0-24 f, 0-3 65); Robbie Cotter 1-10; Michael O'Halloran 1-9.

Sars: Aaron Myers 1-41 (1-0 pen, 0-28 f); Daniel Hogan 4-3; Daniel Kearney 0-12; Jack O'Connor 1-8.

Erin's Own: Eoghan Murphy 2-29 (0-25 f) Robbie O'Flynn 2-13.

Douglas: Shane Kingston 0-38 (0-23 f, 0-1 65); Brian Turnbull 1-6; Alan Cadogan 0-8.

St Finbarr’s: Ben Cunningham 1-23 (0-14 f, 0-1 65).

Charleville: Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-35 (1-20 f, 0-2 65); Danny O'Flynn 0-12.