Bandon come from two down to snatch win over Leeds in the CSL Under 16 league

Leeds 2

Bandon 3

BANDON came from two goals down to snatch victory against Leeds in the Joma Sportsgear Direct Under 16 Division 1 match at Leeds Park over the weekend, a result which gave the visitors only their second win of the season and three points above their hosts in the table.

It was all going so well for Leeds who held a narrow 1-0 lead at half time and extended their lead even further by the 51st minute but let Bandon back into the match with two goals in seven minutes and a third, which proved to be the winner, in the 69th minute.

Bandon had most of the chances and possession in the first half, Adam Kelly’s cross into the area scrambled away by the Leeds defence followed by Iruka Nniakato’s effort on goal being well covered by the Leeds keeper James Murphy.

Leeds did come forward, with Ronan Healy’s effort saved by the Bandon keeper John Buckley, but he could do nothing to prevent Leeds’s opener when Sean Kent fought his way into the near side and duly passed to an unmarked Jamie Walsh who found the net from 12 yards.

Bandon’s Jack Cullinane’s 30 yard free kick was well saved by Murphy, while at the other end Bandon keeper Buckley did well to dive at the feet of Leeds’ Kent as play was going from end to end.

Chances fell to Bandon’s Humphrey Canty and Eric Glesson and Sean O’Leary of Leeds before the end of the first half as the home side held a seemingly comfortable 1-0 lead.

Leeds almost doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when an in swinging corner was cleared off the Bandon goal line while at the other end Bandon almost equalised when Ben Noton’s effort sailed over the bar from close range and Nniakato’s effort was blocked only for Kelly to send the rebound over the crossbar.

Jack Cullinane, captain of Bandon, on the ball against Leeds. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Bandon were starting to come back into the game and creating chances, but were dealt a blow in the 51st minute when Leeds doubled their lead when a magnificent 40 yard effort from Keith Martin which sailed over and into the back of the net as it appeared as if the points were going to the home side.

However, three minutes later Bandon managed to pull one back when Nniakato’s effort came off the keeper only for Noton to stab the ball into the net, and by the 61st minute had drawn level when 1Nniakato flicked the ball into the net from close range following a corner.

Play was now being played at a frantic pace, with the visitors buoyed by their comeback, although Leeds almost took the lead with five minutes remaining only for Kent’s delicate chip being well saved by the Bandon keeper John Buckley.

With less than a minute remaining, Bandon pressed forward again, Nniakato sending a ball into the centre finding an incoming Noton who slotted the ball past Murphy to give the visitors all three points.

Leeds: James Murphy, James Walsh, Conor Gardiner, Keith Martin, Ben McCarthy, Jamie Walsh, Sean O’Leary, Ronan Healy, Aaron Clifford, Sean Kent, Evin Coughlan, Scott Moore, Zac Forde.

Bandon: John Buckley, Gearoid Murphy, David Whelton, Coen Crowley, Sam Kelleher, Adam Kelly, Adam Barry, Jack Cullinane, Eric Gleeson, Iruka Nniakato, Humphrey Canty, Liam Platt, Connor Ahern, Ben Noton, Inga Magata, Freddie Holland.

Referee: Paul Kavanagh.