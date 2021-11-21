Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 15:49

Premier SHC final: half-time update

Magpies lead by four at halfway stage
Premier SHC final: half-time update

Patrick Horgan of Glenn Rovers is tackled by Midleton players Eoin Moloney and Luke Dineen during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Midleton 0-16

Glen Rovers 1-9

Half-time update from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Midleton enjoyed a good start to the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, holding a four-point lead at half-time.

Playing with the wind, the Magpies – last champions in 2013 – had the game’s first three points, with Conor Lehane on target twice and Cormac Beausang also registering.

While the Glen got off the mark through a Patrick Horgan free, Midleton remained on top and Seán O’Meara also got on the scoresheet before a pair of superb Ross O’Regan scores made it 0-8 to 0-3 by the 16th minute.

When Beausang forced a turnover that led to Luke O’Farrell being fouled when a goal was on, Lehane’s fourth left them six to the good at the water-break.

The flow continued after the resumption, with Lehane prominent in the air against the Glen’s half-back line, and when Cormac Walsh found him with a sideline cut, he landed his seventh to opened up a 0-15 to 0-6 advantage by the 27th minute.

However, the Glen got back into it as David Noonan’s delivery caused confusion between Midleton goalkeeper Brion Saunderson and full-back Luke Dineen, with Horgan netting the loose ball.

They finished the half with three of the last four points.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-7 (0-2f), R O’Regan 0-4, P White, S O’Meara 0-2 each, C Beausang 0-1.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-7 (0-6f), D Brosnan, E Downey 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; S O’Leary Hayes, L Dineen, E Moloney; C Smyth, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; R O’Regan, C Lehane, S O’Meara; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; A Lynch, S McDonnell, D Dooling; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; A O’Donovan, D Noonan; D Brosnan, L Horgan, M Dooley; S Kennefick, P Horgan, L Coughlan.

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s).

More in this section

MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup  MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup 
Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig
CCFC Vs Galway United U17 Mark Farren Cup Final Franco Umeh and Liam Murray fire Cork City U17s to cup glory against Galway
cork gaa
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session

Saoirse Noonan included in Ireland squad after firing Shels to league glory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more