Premier SHC final: half-time update

Midleton 0-16

Glen Rovers 1-9

Half-time update from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Midleton enjoyed a good start to the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, holding a four-point lead at half-time.

Playing with the wind, the Magpies – last champions in 2013 – had the game’s first three points, with Conor Lehane on target twice and Cormac Beausang also registering.

While the Glen got off the mark through a Patrick Horgan free, Midleton remained on top and Seán O’Meara also got on the scoresheet before a pair of superb Ross O’Regan scores made it 0-8 to 0-3 by the 16th minute.

When Beausang forced a turnover that led to Luke O’Farrell being fouled when a goal was on, Lehane’s fourth left them six to the good at the water-break.

The flow continued after the resumption, with Lehane prominent in the air against the Glen’s half-back line, and when Cormac Walsh found him with a sideline cut, he landed his seventh to opened up a 0-15 to 0-6 advantage by the 27th minute.

However, the Glen got back into it as David Noonan’s delivery caused confusion between Midleton goalkeeper Brion Saunderson and full-back Luke Dineen, with Horgan netting the loose ball.

They finished the half with three of the last four points.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-7 (0-2f), R O’Regan 0-4, P White, S O’Meara 0-2 each, C Beausang 0-1.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-7 (0-6f), D Brosnan, E Downey 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; S O’Leary Hayes, L Dineen, E Moloney; C Smyth, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; R O’Regan, C Lehane, S O’Meara; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; A Lynch, S McDonnell, D Dooling; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; A O’Donovan, D Noonan; D Brosnan, L Horgan, M Dooley; S Kennefick, P Horgan, L Coughlan.

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s).