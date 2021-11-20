Gary Holland fire Bishopstown to U16 Premier 2 football glory

Bishopstown 2-13

Aghada 1-5

A great start to both halves secured the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 2 football championship for Bishopstown.

By the first-half water break, they were five points up and at the start of the second half, they hit 1-4 without reply to stretch their lead further.

Credit to the Town they played some outstanding football with Gary Holland leading by example up front. The corner-forward hit 1-6 before he was withdrawn as Aghada found it difficult to get to grips with him.

He was backed up by the likes of Patrick Casey, Ohran Foley, Sam Sheridan, and Daire Cuthbert.

Aghada must be credited for their never-say-die spirit as they battled to the end, with Noah Devoy doing all he could to drive them forward from midfield.

The warning signs were there early on for Aghada as Colm Daly went close to raising a green flag early on, his effort going just wide.

Holland put them in front, with Cian McGrath getting their second before Stephen O'Shea got Aghada up and running.

With 12 minutes gone Ohran Foley scored Bishopstown's first goal with Holland quickly adding two points,

John Walsh pulled a point back for their opponents just before the water break to see the Town lead 1-4 to 0-2 at that point.

Only two points were added to the scoreboard before half-time, with Daly and Holland raising white flags to see their side lead 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Bishopstown's Harrison Grant takes on Aghada's Robert Dean. Picture: Larry Cummins

Any hopes of an Aghada comeback were dealt a massive blow just two minutes after the restart when Holland was fouled and his side were awarded a penalty.

He picked himself up to take it but to the credit of Aghada keeper, he saved his effort. Eric Cunningham then made another brilliant save when Cuthbert pounced on the rebound, but he couldn't do anything about the third effort as Holland found the back of the net.

Points from Daly, McGrath, Cuthbert, and Holland extended their lead to 2-10 to 0-2 before Walsh got Aghada's third point.

Holland pointed again before Hugh Mulcahy raised a green flag at the other end and from the restart, O'Shea added a point for the East Cork side.

Harrison Grant and Bill Cahill kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Town, with James Motherway pointing late on for Aghada. But it was no more than a consolation score as the Town ran out deserving winners of an entertaining game.

Scorers for Bishopstown: G Holland 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-3 f), O Foley 1-0, C McGrath, C Daly 0-2 each, D Cuthbert, H Grant, B Cahill 0-1 each.

Aghada: H Mulcahy 1-0, J Walsh (f), S O'Shea 0-2 each, J Motherway 0-1.

BISHOPSTOWN: S Cronin; C Vaughan, D Murphy, M Sheridan; D O'Donovan, P Casey, H Grant; K Murphy, S Sheridan; C Daly, O Foley, P Doyle; C McGrath, D Cuthbert, G Holland.

Subs: B Cahill for P Doyle (40), C Edwards for G Holland (48), J Quinlan for O Foley (55), S O'Deasunaigh for H Grant (56), D O'Rourke for C Daly (60).

AGHADA: E Cunningham; S Santos O'Sullivan, F O'Callaghan, C Geary; A Kearns, F O'Connor, D Wallace; N Devoy, C Hegarty; R Dean, O Slye, J Walsh; H Mulcahy, S O'Shea, J Hurley.

Subs: J Motherway for J Hurley, T Condon for R Dean (both 40), J Halpin for D Wallace (48), R Walsh for O Slye (55), D Cotter for F O'Callaghan (58).

Referee: Brian Barrett, Douglas.