Goals for Douglas Hall kill Villa’s spirit in this U16 premier league game

Douglas Hall 5

Innishvilla 1

FOUR goals in the last 15 minutes gave Douglas Hall all three points against a very spirited Innishvilla side in the Joma Sportsgear Direct Under 16 Premier division match at Moneygourney last Sunday morning as the home side ran out 5-1 winners on the day – a score which didn’t show the closeness of both teams for most of the game.

The home side came forward from the start, with Ben Heas’s header from a corner went wide followed by Dara O’Brien’s 25 yard free kick which also went over the bar. Innishvilla in return, had a good chance in the 14th minute when Oisin McCarthy’s shot form 18 yards forced Douglas Hall keeper Lucas Kennedy into making a diving save to his left, only to be cleared away.

Two minutes later the visitors had another chance only for Mark Long’s header to go inches wide of the post as both teams had a period of dominance.

Chances came to both teams in the first half, with Douglas Hall’s Brian Linehan, Ronan Twomey and Ben Heas coming close while Innishvilla’s Oisin McCarthy had two good chances in the closing stages of the half which were well covered by the Douglas Hall keeper as the teams went in at the break scoreless.

The second half was a complete reversal from the first 40 minutes with six goals in 25 minutes.

Douglas Hall's Ronan O'Kelly holds off the challenge from Innishvilla's Oisin McCarthy during the CSL U16 Premier division match in Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall dominated the early stages of the second half, but found themselves 1-0 down in the 55th minute when Innishavillas Oisin McCarthy met a long ball from the keeper and scored from just inside the area to give the visitors a surprise lead.

Their joy did not last long as within three minutes Douglas Hall equalised thanks to Charley O’Shea’s 25 yard effort which sailed into the top left hand corner of the Innishvilla net.

Douglas Hall almost doubled their score moments later only for Innishvilla keeper Liam Dineen to make a point blank save right in front of Charlie O’Shea.

Douglas Hall took the lead for the first time in the match in the 66th minute when Ronan O’Shea met Andrew Murray’s pass from the left and tapped in from 12 yards.

This was the beginning of the floodgates being opened as Douglas Hall added a third three minutes later when Murray met Rona O’Shea’s cross, and by the 71st minute O’Shea flicked the ball into the net from Sean’s cross as the points were on their way to Douglas Hall.

Innishvilla's Niall Daly manages to head the ball away from Douglas Hall's Ronan O'Kelly during the CSL U16 Premier division match in Moneygourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Innishvilla attempted to come forward, but were met by a buoyant Douglas Hall team who had eventually broken down a stubborn Innishvilla defence who were visibly getting drained with no substitues at their disposal.

Four minutes from time Rona O’Shea scored his third of the morning meeting Charlie O’Shea’s pass and scored from close range as it rounded off a polished performance from the home side while Innishvilla must wonder what went wrong in the final 15 minutes in a game where they held their hosts for so long.

Douglas Hall: Lucas Kennedy, Alastair Dunne, Dara O’Brien, Ben Heas, Shane Tynan, Ronan O’Shea, Charlie O’Shea, Brian Linehan, Ronan Twomey, Ronan O’Kelly, MJ Fitzgerald, Ronan Dooley, Andrew Murray, Eoin Gibson, Oliver Horvath.

Innishvilla: Liam Dineen, Charley Kendllenn, Luke Hamprey, Sean Kehelly, Charley Twomey, Niall Daly, Luke Casey, Oisin McCarthy, SEanie Crowe, Mark Long, Sam Linehan, Sam Browne.

Referee: Jason Creamer.