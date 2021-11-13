Castlehaven win county final after shoot-out drama

Castlehaven 1-12 Dohenys 1-12

Castlehaven win shoot-out 0-2 to 0-1

IF it was drama you wanted then the ladies' Junior A football final between Castlehaven and Dohenys certainly provided it.

Extra-time failed to separate the sides and it went to a 30-metre free shoot-out and even that provided more drama. At the end of the five regulation kicks the sides were still level and it went to sudden death and with both sides after taking their ninth free Dohenys thought they were after winning.

Ruth Collins effort soared over the bar and her team-mates rushed to congratulate her as they thought they had won.

But one of the linesmen said she had crossed the line from where the kick is supposed to be taken and it was disallowed.

So it went to round 10 and the Haven's full-back Aideen Santry stepped up to the forwards how it's done to put her side in front by 0-2 to 0-1. Unfortunately for Dohenys, and no doubt with what had just happened on their minds, they missed and now it was the Haven's turn to start celebrating as they took the title.

It's a horrible way to lose out and in fairness to the Haven, they were the first to acknowledge that it's terrible for the losers.

Emotional scenes after Castlehaven defeated Dohenys in a shoot-off in the Cork ladies football Junior A championship final.

After the five regulation kicks were taken, and the sides level, the Haven's captain Siobhan Courtney suggested they look for a replay to be fair to both sides.

But with the winners out in action in Munster next weekend that wouldn't be possible so it had to continue and in the end, it was she who raised the cup.

The scorer of the vital kick, Aiden Santry, was delighted with the win but also acknowledged how tough it was to lose that way. She also said she had a little bit of divine help with a holy medal in her sock to help her secure the win.

“We are absolutely delighted to win the championship, I remember at the start of the year the lads going on about winning the Junior A and going on to Munster, it's surreal that we have done it.

“We have a fantastic bunch of girls and management and we are just so lucky.” Turning to the shoot-off she said: “Once I go past the half-way line I don't know what to do with the ball, not to mind try to kick a point. But a lot of other girls had stepped up and I just said what is there to lose and if it goes wide it goes wide.

“I had my holy medal in my sock anyway and it went to plan thank god. I normally take it off but I left it in my sock and it worked out. But it's a terrible way to lose a final and you have to feel for Dohenys.

“They are a great side and it was tit-for-tat all the way through. They are a fantastic bunch and I am sure they will be knocking on the door again next year to try and get up to the intermediate championship,” concluded Siobhan.

The game itself was exactly as Siobhan said, nothing in it all through with Dohenys starting well and two points from Melissa Duggan helped them into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead. The Haven hit back and a goal from Sarah O'Donovan put them in front by 1-2 to 0-3. Duggan goaled just before half-time to see Dohenys lead at the break by 1-4 to 1-2.

By the second-half water break that lead was down to one, 1-7 to 1-6, with Duggan for Dohenys and Grainne O'Sullivan for the Haven amongst the scorers.

Dohenys kept their lead but two late points from Katie Cronin saw it end all square, 1-8 apiece, and extra-time was called for.

O'Sullivan hit two for the Haven, with Katelyn Sheehan also raising two white flags for Dohenys to see them 1-11 to 1-10 up at half-time in extra-time.

O'Sullivan equalised, with Sinead O'Connell putting Dohenys back in front.

But a late point from Mairead O'Driscoll saw it end level and head for the shoot-out.

Castlehaven will now to on to play the Waterford champions in the Munster championship next weekend.

Scorers for Castlehaven: S O'Donovan 1-0, G O'Sullivan 0-6, R Whelton 0-3 (0-1 in shoot-out), K Cronin 0-2, A Santry (0-1 in shoot-out), H Sheehy, M O'Driscoll 0-1 each.

Dohenys: M Duggan 1-3, K Sheehan, M Crowley (1f, 0-1 in shoot-out) 0-3 each, M Love, Martina Collins, M Murphy, S O'Connell 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: E O'Callaghan; A Daly, A Santry, J McCarthy; E Daly, N O'Sullivan, R O'Driscoll; S Courtney, A O'Driscoll; E Bohane, S Daly, S O'Donovan; G O'Sullivan, K Cronin, R Whelton.

Subs: H Sheehy for S O'Donovan (ht), M O'Driscoll for E Bohane (40), M O'Regan for R O'Driscoll (60).

DOHENYS: N McCarthy; C Ahern, C Hurley, D Hayes; C O'Mahony, A Duggan, A Blewitt; M Duggan, R Collins; M Collins, N O'Mahony, C O'Regan; K Sheehan, M Crowley, M Love.

Subs: S O'Connell for A Blewitt (35), L Hayes for C O'Regan (50), M Murphy for Martina Collins (56), Margaret Collins for C Ahern (58).

Referee: AJ Cronin, Mayfield.