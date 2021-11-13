Drummond goal sends St Michael's past Dohenys and into SAFC final

St Michael's 1-14 Dohenys 0-15 (after extra-time)

ST MICHAEL'S bench proved decisive in a dramatic two-point win over gallant Dohenys in the semi-final of the Bon Secours SAFC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Two substitutes combined for the decisive goal after 75 minutes, Eoin O'Donovan setting up Mark Drummond, whose shot clipped the inside of a post.

It was tough on Dohenys pair Mark Buckley and Kevin White who scored 0-13 between them.

St Michael's edged the first period of extra-time to turn around 0-13 to 0-12 ahead with substitute Tom Lenihan landing one of the best scores of the evening.

Dohenys kicked the last three points in normal time to edge 0-10 to 0-9 in front two minutes into injury-time after Buckley kicked a monster 47m free.

But, in the next attack, Michael's were awarded a free of their own and substitute Eric Hegarty held his nerve from 35m to force extra-time.

St Michael's led by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time in normal time and could have been further ahead even though Dohenys kicked half-a-dozen wides.

They were 0-4 to 0-3 in front at the first water-break after the pair were tied on three occasions before an Eoghan Buckley free nudged the city in front.

There was a dramatic start to the resumption as Dohenys keeper Stephen Daly stubbed his kick-out straight to a Michael's player, but Buckley's low shot rebounded from the base of an upright.

Keith Hegarty salvaged a point for Michael's and another fine effort from play by Hennessy extended their advantage to double scores, 0-6 to 0-3, after 21 minutes.

Daly, though, rescued his side twice, first by parrying a strong Hennessy for a '45 before then coming off his line to fist away a dangerous cross.

A well-struck Buckley 45 ended a quarter-hour wait for a Dohenys score though Daniel Meaney completed the scoring with an impressive point in injury-time.

The second half, however, was Dohenys dominated, restricting their opponents to just two points before the dramatic conclusion though Daly came to the rescue again by standing up to substitute Tadhg Daly's 40th-minute rasper.

Buckley and White continued to be a major thorn in Michael's defence, both converting from play in quick succession to tie matters up at 0-9 apiece.

St Michael's Liam O'Sullivan breaks between Dohenys' Jerry Farrell and Cullan Barry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for St Michael's: M Drummon 1-0, A Hennessy 0-3 (0-2 f), K Hegarty 0-3, E Hegarty 0-2 (0-1 f), D Meaney, B Cain, L O'Sullivan, T Lenihan, E O'Donovan 0-1 each, E Buckley 0-1 f.

Dohenys: M Buckley 0-10 (0-3 f, 0-2 45), K White 0-3, J Kelly, N Hurley 0-1 each.

ST MICHAEL'S: M Burke; S Keating, O O'Sullivan, L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, P Cunningham; D Meaney, B Cain; L Grainger, K Hegarty, E Sheehan; E Buckley, A Hennessy, L O'Sullivan.

Subs: T Deasy for Buckley half-time, E Hegarty for O'Sullivan and E de Burca for Sheehan 46, T Lenihan for Corkery 49, E O'Donovan for Grainger 73, S Leneghan for Cunningham 78.

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; B O'Donovan, J McCarthy, C Barry; C O'Donovan, E Lavers; J Kelly, C O'Shea, B Murphy; R Coakley, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: N Hurley for Coakley 37, C Daly for O'Shea 46, J Collins for B O'Donovan injured 57, A Sheehan for C O'Donovan 73, A Brickley for White 78.

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).