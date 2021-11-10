Richmond win top-two clash against Blackstone in AUL League two game

Blackstone Rovers 0

Richmond 1

IN the top of the table clash in League 2, leaders Richmond came out on top with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Blackstone Rovers at the Fairfield over the weekend.

And as with most top of the table clashes, this one turned out to be a battle royal between two sides that stood toe to toe for the 90 minutes in what was a very congested affair.

In fact, I cannot remember any of the two keepers making a save that was worthy of a mention as chances were kept at a minimum throughout due to the midfield stalemate as well as defences on both ends keeping a tight hold on proceedings over the 90 minutes.

And if there was to be a winner emerge, it was always going to be just one goal that would separate those two.

After a very tentative start by both sides, Ian Harris lofted a cross in for Darragh Cronin who managed to get a touch with his head, but not enough to trouble Jamie Boland between the sticks for Blackstone.

Cian Rickard did manage to find some space as he came in from the right, but found Michael Twohig in the way of his effort on goal.

At the other end, Gavin O’Connor’s high diagonal ball skims off the head of Darren Nolan before coming into the path of Warren Forde, but the striker just fails to get a touch near the far post.

Forde was accorded a half chance minutes later when Cian O’Donovan’s corner reached him, but he headed narrowly over.

Forde then broke from his marker down the right channel, but found Darren Nolan an obstacle in the way when he pulled the trigger from an acute angle.

This was followed by a Timmy Sheehan free kick that soared narrowly over.

A half chance then fell for Blackstone when Leon Lucey robbed Richard Wallace of possession before cutting in from the right and when his first effort came back to him off Tomasaki, he fired wide with his final strike.

Richmond's Gary McSweeney who got his side's winner in their 1-0victory over Blackstone Rovers at the Fairfield.

Then, just before the break, Lucey had another half chance, but after finding space near goal, he fired straight at Tomasaki.

With just minutes into the second period, a corner from Richmond’s Richard Wallace caused problems in a crowded goalmouth, but Blackstone eventually managed to clear their lines in a situation that was too close for comfort.

But, in similar circumstances, Richmond found themselves in front when failure by the Blackstone defence to clear their lines from a corner ball, gives Gary McSweeney an opportunity to get a vital touch which ended up in the net in the 54th minute.

Darragh Cronin came so close then with a low effort from distance

The battle between these two continued until a great chance fell for Blackstone when Timmy Sheehan collected from a diagonal ball, but with the goal in view, he drilled uncharacteristically wide of the post before referee Billy Noonan brought closure to what was a very tight affair, but an eight victory from eight for Richmond who remain in charge at the helm.

Blackstone Rovers: Jamie Boland, Cian O’Donovan, Jason O’Callaghan, Colin Bevan, Michael Twohig, Gavin Pepper, Leon Lucey, Gavin O’Connor, Warren Forde, Calum O’Sullivan and Timmy Sheehan.

Subs: Reece Meehan for Leon Lucey (63), Ciaran McCarthy for Calum O’Sullivan (70), Pat Curtin for Gavin O’Connor (87).

Richmond: Patrick Tomasaki, Richard Wallace, Barry Sorrenson, Fionan Cremin, Darren Nolan, Ian Harris, Cian Rickard, Gary McSweeney, Shane Hickey, Darragh Cronin and Dean Hickey.

Subs: Karl Walsh for Ian Harris (70), Liam Duff for Barry Sorrenson (72), Jose Tawara for Dean Hickey (73).

Referee: Billy Noonan.