Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 19:10

Former Cork City star Kevin O'Connor is in talks to rejoin the club for the fourth time in his career. 

Cian Murphy of Cork City in action against Kevin O'Connor of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Shelbourne at Turner Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

FORMER Cork City star Kevin O'Connor is in talks to rejoin Cork City for the fourth time in his career. 

The Wexford native first joined the Rebel Army in 2015 and played a key role in the club capturing their first league title in 12 years in 2017. O’Connor left City midway through that season to join Preston North End but the defender failed to settle in England, spending time on loan with several clubs, included City in 2019.

The defender rejoined City permanently in 2020 but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation from the Premier Division that season and left the club at the end of that campaign. 

Most recently, O’Connor was a key player in Shelbourne’s First Division title triumph but it appears that is time with the Dublin club might be coming to an end.

O’Connor has been in talks with City for a number of weeks, and is thought to be keen on a return to the club. 

His addition would be a welcome to this City squad, and O’Connor would certainly strengthen City’s promotion credentials


