Cork hurling: Kieran Kingston pays tribute to outgoing backroom team

CORK hurling manager Kieran Kingston has paid tribute to the members of his backroom team who departed this week.

The Rebels have recruited Noel Furlong, Pat Mulcahy, Stephen Casey and Gary Keegan to the set-up for 2022.

Selector/coach Ger Cunningham, coach Christy O’Connor, S&C coach Mark Brady, along with sport and performance psychologist Cathal Sheridan have departed and Cork manager Kieran Kingston thanked them for their contribution.

“I’d like to thank all the outgoing members of the backroom team for their contribution to Cork hurling, the last two years have been difficult for everyone having to prepare the team under Covid-19 restrictions.

“Ger Cunningham has made an immense contribution to Cork hurling both on and off the field of play as a player, coach and selector.

"I wish him and his family all the best for the future and thank him for all he has done for Cork hurling, especially over the last two years.

“I’d like to thank Christy O’Connor for all he has done as forwards coach over the last two years. Christy is a very talented coach and I was delighted he agreed to join us - he made a vital contribution and I would like to wish him all the best for the future.

“Mark Brady and Cathal Sheridan played a vital role in the team’s preparation and I’d like to thank them for all they have done, particularly in the win over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final where the team showed great fitness levels and mental resolve to earn an extra time win.”

NEW VOICES

Joining the backroom for the year ahead will be selectors Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong, along with Gary Keegan as performance coach and Stephen Casey as S&C coach.

“I am delighted to welcome them to the backroom team,” said Kingston.

“Noel managed a very impressive Cork team to the minor All-Ireland title this year and he has been involved with different clubs and UCC. Pat has been involved with his own club Newtownshandrum and also MTU, [formerly CIT].

“Gary is a much sought-after performance coach across different sports, and having been involved with Cork hurlers before I know the players will be delighted to have him involved again.

“Stephen Casey has a Master of Science in Sport Performance from UL and has been previously involved with the Cork minor hurling team, the U21 hurling team and then the U20s team [from 2017 to 2019].

“We are really looking forward to the year ahead."