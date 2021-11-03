Business League: Jason O’Neill Electric shock leaders Satellite Taxis

Jason O’Neill Electrical 3`Satellite Taxis 2

JONE stunned Satellite Taxis by inflicting a first defeat in seven on the unbeaten leaders in their Sports Gear Direct Premier Division encounter at Mayfield Park.

The visitors had only one win in their locker before going two up through Eoin Duke and Fergal O’Brien. The visitors stormed back to level with goals from Kian Hennessy and James Walshe.

However, with five minutes remaining Darren McCarthy chased a ball over the top to force an error which presented him with a tap-in winner. Host keeper Luke Madden was outstanding.

OBS 3 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0

OBS’ recent good form continued with a third win to go fourth in the table. The visitors were well in the contest and had the ball twice in the net only for the goals to be disallowed.

The introduction of Lee Maher and Niall O’Brien for OBS led to goals for O’Brien and Shane Creech and a late third from Jamie O’Connell.

UCC Utd 6 Harp Celtic 0

Unbeaten UCC joined Marlboro Trust in second spot following a comfortable six-nil win over bottom club Harp Celtic at the Farm.

Dave Foley (3), Dom McHale (2) and Gokhan Dumlupinar registered the goals for the College.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Lion’s Den 0 Longboats 0

First met fourth in what has been so far a fascinating title race and despite the first goalless draw in the division this season, both teams served up a thrilling contest. The host’s keeper Richard McSweeney made a terrific penalty save.

Jay Bazz 4 Daz Barbers 3

Daz Barbers had a chance to go clear in second with a win but Jay Bazz had other thoughts and went in front from a Brandon Downey penalty after 10 minutes.

However, goals from Darren Hosford (2) and Kieran Buckley propelled the Barbers into a 3-1 lead early in the second-half.

A numbers of errors presented Jamie O’Driscoll and David O’Sullivan with opportunities to equalise with Junior Kavanagh going on to snatch an unlikely three points from a free-kick.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1 Co Council 5

Council’s steady climb up the table gained further momentum after a third away win lifted the club to within two points of fourth placed Longboats.

After Jordan Murray opened the scoring for Dripsey, Robert Susek and a curling Dave McCarthy free-kick put Council in front by half-time.

Further second-half goals from Mario Fosca (2) and Jordan Hughes secured a fifth win in eight.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 0 VIP Barbers 5

VIP Barbers prevented an 11th straight defeat by putting five past the team above them in the table. Dean Mooney netted a hat-trick with James O’Leary and Chris Dempsey sharing in the goals.

Telus International 2 Suro Cars 4

Suro Cars won for the first time since beating the leaders Lion’s Den back in early October. Gearóid Collins, Mark Foley, Ken O’Connor and Steve Dwane scored for the winners with Darren O’Connor replying with two for Telus.

McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup:

Marlboro Trust 3 Cobh Wanderers 4

Trust put in a tremendous performance to take the visitors to extra-time. Daniel del Blanco and Kevin O’Sullivan edged Marlboro 2-1 up at half-time, Keelin Ryan netting for Wanderers.

The visitors stormed back with goals from Niall Abbott and Alex Lynch to lead 3-2 in injury time only for del Blanco to unleash a venomous strike to take the tie to an extra 20 minutes. Ryan added a fourth in the first period of extra-time to seal Cobh’s passage to the third round.

Doolan’s Cow 4 Carrigaline Utd 1

Doolan’s warmed up for next Sunday’s Shield final by putting four past MSL premier outfit Carrigaline in the final 20 minutes. Jamie Murphy’s cross was fired in by Tony O’Reilly before Murphy added a second five minutes later.

David O’Sullivan made in 3-0 in the 80th minute leaving Murphy to score his second from a penalty with five minutes remaining. Gavin Rodger scored a consolation for the visitors with the last kick of the game.

Cork Hospitals 0 Youghal Utd 2

The Hospitals pushed their opponents all the way only to concede twice in the final 10 minutes. David Grufferty, Faolan Linnane and Dave Synott were immense for John Browne’s charges.