Cork golfer Morgan Cain claims Munster title in style at Nenagh Golf Club

MORGAN CAIN added his name to the Munster Boys trophy after a super display of golf in Nenagh.

The Cork golfer won the three day tournament by three shots and capped off his time in junior golf with a provincial title.

Cain has been playing to a high level for the past two years. He has been a regular in all of the under-age events as well as plenty of scratch cups. He earned a call up to the Munster Boys interprovincial last month but his win last week was the highlight of the season.

Cain was one off the lead after the opening round but shot a tournament low 68 on day two to take the joint lead.

The Blackrock man was tied for the lead with Mel Deasy starting the final round, and his day started in the worst possible fashion with a double bogey on the opening hole.

But he battled back brilliantly with birdies in three of his next four holes to retake the lead from Deasy on the fifth.

It was a lead he wouldn’t surrender, with another two birdies on the back nine.

The only other blemish on his card was a bogey on 17, when his lead was five shots on the penultimate tee.

Cain is the first winner from Cork Golf Club since Gary O’Flaherty who won in 1991.

He joins other golfers like John Murphy, Jack Hume, Gary Hurley and Euan Ferguson who all have their names on the famous trophy.

Cain put together three impressive under par rounds of 71, 68, 70 saw him come home with plenty to spare.

It wasn’t like that going into the final round as Mel Deasy also proved that the course in Nenagh suited him.

Morgan Cain, Cork Golf Club, Winner of the Munster Boys U18 Amateur Open Championship 2021 at Nenagh Golf Club Picture Brendan Gleeson/Golffile

The duo started the day on -5, five shots clear of the field in what was a two-horse race for the final round.

Deasy was just one off the lead at the turn but three bogies on the back nine cost the teenager. He finished in second place five shots clear of third place.

Fota Island’s Sam Hogan finished in 5th place, rounding off a great season and Cork’s Charlie Flavin secured a top 20 finish. E

dward Farr (Monkstown) and Ciaran Rice (Doneraile) made the cut for the third round but finished down the field.

Fota Island's Sam Hogan finished in 5th place, rounding off a great season and Cork's Charlie Flavin secured a top 20 finish.

Edward Farr (Monkstown) and Ciaran Rice (Doneraile) made the cut for the third round but finished down the field. Cain's win in Nenagh lifted him to sixth place in the Order of Merit, one of three Cork Golfers in the top ten.

Cork’s Charlie Flavin was seventh in the standings thanks to four top twenty finishes.

Mel Deasy finished in tenth place rounding off his season with second place in Nenagh.

Last week marked the end of the 2021 championship season with four provincial events taking place.

Muskerry hosted the Munster Boys Under 14 on Tuesday and the course was in great condition for the large number of golfers who travelled from all four provinces.

Fota Island’s John Doyle was the best placed Cork in third place after Seapoint’s Adam Fahy won the title. Sean Reddy (Douglas) was fourth.

Many Cork golfers travelled to Athlone on Wednesday for the Connacht Boys Under 16.

Jack Murphy went to Athlone with hopes of winning and also claiming the U16 Order of Merit title.

The win proved to be beyond the Douglas member, he finished in second place just one behind the winner Fionn Dobbin.

The runner up spot was good enough for Murphy to claim the Order of Merit, his second OOM in two years.

Wins in Leinster in June and Ulster in August helped the 15 year old to the title. He won the Under 14 title in 2020 and will have a chance to retain his Under 16 title next year as he’s still underage.

James Walsh also had great OOM campaign finishing in fourth place.

He ended up with four top ten finishes including second place Douglas at the Munster U16 and third in Leinster. Wayne O’Callaghan finished in 5th place, the Douglas golfer has seen his handicap index tumble after a summer of impressive golf. Matthew Kelleher (Fota Island) was another Cork golfer who had a good season.

Kelleher had two top tens and an 11th place finish, those results saw him finish in tenth place in the Order of Merit.

Doneraile recently added their second national pennant of 2021 when they won the golf sixes at Portmarnock.

The North Cork side beat six other sides to win the title, to go alongside the Mixed Foursomes pennant they won in September. A total of 312 players from 52 clubs competed in regional events with Tuam, Co. Louth, Millicent, Kilkenny, Doneraile, Tipperary, Lurgan and Portstewart advancing to the October final.

Aimed at boys and girl, GolfSixes is open to anyone born in 2008 or later, with a handicap of 28.0 or higher for boys, and 36.0 or higher for girls. Each team is made up of six players (three pairs), and must include at least two boys and two girls.

Each Pair will play in a six-hole Stroke Play Scramble format from distances no greater than 150 metres.

The best two cards out of the three from each team will count to the team’s final score.

Following their win in Portmarnock two weeks ago the club had a special celebration in Doneraile last Sunday.