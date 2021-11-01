Noel Furlong set for role in Cork senior set-up as Cunningham departs

Noel Furlong is set to to join the Cork senior hurling management set-up following the departure of coach Ger Cunningham.

In the wake of Christy O’Connor stepping away from Kieran Kingston’s backroom team at the end of last week, Cunningham revealed on Monday that he would be relinquishing his duties for 2022.

“After discussing with family and assessing work commitments, I’ve informed Kieran I will not be able to commit to coaching the Cork hurlers next year,” Cunningham told the Irish Examiner.

“I sincerely wish him, his management team and the wonderful panel of talented and dedicated players every future success.”

Cunningham was previously part of the management teams of Donal O’Grady and John Allen in a stint that ran from 2003-06 while he was coach and selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, meaning he was involved for Cork’s last two All-Ireland final appearances – along with Kingston, who replaced him as coach in 2014.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston with coach/selector Ger Cunningham after the defeat to Limerick during the All Ireland SHC final at Croke Park in August. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

When Kingston was re-appointed as manager at the end of 2019, it was for a three-year term and it’s likely that his management team for the third year will be ratified at Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – the first held in person since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – with Furlong expected to be part of it.

Furlong this year led Cork to a first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 2001, with the Rebels beating Clare, Waterford, Limerick and Galway by double-digit tallies. A county SHC winner with his native Carrigtwohill in 2011, he was in charge as Russell Rovers reached the Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC final in 2020 but, with that decider against Castlemartyr delayed until August of this year, he had to step down at the beginning of the year due to commitments with the minor side.