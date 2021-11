Corinthian Boys A 3 Carrigtwohill United 2

CORINTHIAN BOYS A secured a huge three points in their bid to secure promotion from the Dennehy’s Health and Fitness U15 First Division as they edged a dramatic five-goal thriller with Carrigtwohill United at Castletreasure.

Corinthians had trailed at half-time thanks to a quickfire brace from United striker Rollie Durango, but second-half goals from Aaron Murphy and Alex Walsh, following Alex Geary’s opener earlier, wereenough to earn them the victory.

The home side created the first opportunity of note, but after great work down the right by the talented Tiernan Denieffe, Thomas Kelly could only side foot the cross straight at keeper Sebastian Krona.

But the visitors’ keeper was beaten moments later when Geary drilled his shot into the far corner of the net after his sublime first touch created space inside the penalty area.

Carrigtwohill responded with Ethan Collins having more of an influence in proceedings.

His attacking partner Durango looked certain to score after eight minutes, but he was denied by a sensational last-ditch tackle from Murphy before the defender then did brilliantly to recover and clear Collins’ goalbound effort off the line midway through the first period.

Esoras Makumbi, Carrigtwohill, looking to tackle Tiernan Denieffe, Corinthians, in their CSL U15 Division 1 match at Castletreasure. Picture: Dan Linehan

Carrigtwohill grabbed an equaliser before the interval when Durango volleyed across the line from a few yards out following Collins’ cross.

They completed the turnaround moments later with the same duo involved; Collins’ precise defense-splitting pass sent Durango clear and he blasted the ball past Corinthians keeper Raymond Foley Kiss.

Corinthians regrouped during the break and they started the second half on the front foot with Denieffe causing his opponents’ defence problems.

They nearly made it 2-2 immediately after the restart but following a surging run by Denieffe, midfielder Sean Anthony Kelly’s powerful effort was well stopped by Krona.

The leveller finally came with 24 minutes remaining and Denieffe was again involved as his great inswinging corner fell kindly for Murphy.

And after he did well to keep the ball out of that net earlier in the game, on this occasion, he hammered the ball home from a close range.

Kiss was called into action with just under a quarter of an hour remaining and he did well to race from his line and smother the ball at the feet of Durango.

That moment proved to be decisive as Corinthians A grabbed the winner minutes later thanks to sub Walsh, who cleverly scooped the ball into the corner after good build-up play from Ryan Mullin.

Jaden Washeka, Carrigtwohill, getting his pass away under pressure from Corinthian Boys' Thomas Hayes. Picture: Dan Linehan

CORINTHIAN BOYS A: Raymond Foley Kiss, Aidan Cotter, Charlie O’Donovan, Charlie Galvin, Aaron Murphy, Thomas Hayes, Tiernan Denieffe, Sean Anthony Kelly, Ryan Mullin, Thomas Kelly, Alex Geary, Conor Harte, Ciaran Lear, Cathal Twohig, Alex Walsh.

CARRIGTWOHILL UNITED: Sebastian Krona, Alex Lombard, Esoras Makumbi, Colm Harte, Luke O’Sullivan, Amany Nsenguima, Noah O’Neill, Jayden Washeka, Ethan Collins, Rollie Durango, Leslie Edwards, Dennis Sitarek, Cian O’Sullivan, Sam Hurley.

Referee: Pat Ryan.