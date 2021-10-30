Kilworth lift first Avondhu JAFC title after extra time with Buttevant

Kilworth 4-11 Buttevant 1-15 (after extra time)

KILWORTH won their first Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC title after an extra-time thriller in Castletownroche.

In a close game for the most part, goals were crucial, with Kilworth lifting football silverware after the disappointment of their PIHC hurling exit a week earlier. They led by eight points in normal time with gutsy Buttevant pegging them back to be level at full time.

Brian Sheehan, Luke Carey, Will Condon and Eoin Carey were the goal-scorers for Kilworth, with a Mark Lenahan penalty keeping Buttevant in it, though they couldn't keep the momentum that drew them level going in the additional 20 minutes.

Man of the Match Brian Sheehan scores a goal for Kilworth against Buttevant. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The winners opened well with early points by Sheehan and Condon, cancelled out by scores from Seamus Madigan and Lenahan. It was 0-4 apiece at the water break before a foul on Sheehan produced a penalty that Eoin Carey converted.

Kilworth's second goal followed a short kick-out when Sheehan placed Condon: 2-4 to 0-4. Buttevant rallied though, with a Lenahan 45 and point from play, set up by Michael O'Neill and Ryan Fowley.

Further pressure saw Jamie Whelan combine with Chris O'Toole, who kicked over, and Gavin Carey set up Lenahan.

The gap was down to two but on the changeover, Sheehan hit 1-1, before a flowing move saw Noel McNamara point. An Eoin Carey free then opened up that eight-point.

Buttevant refused to wilt. Michael O'Neill pointed a free and Lenahan nailed a penalty after a foul on Fowley, 3-7 to 1-9 at the second water break.

On the restart, O'Neill added another free and Madigan split the posts after good play by Kevin Lenahan and Kevin O'Keeffe.

Luke Carey punched a Kilworth point but Buttevant finished very strong as scores from Michael Walsh, Madigan and an O'Neill free sent the game to extra time at 3-8 to 1-14.

Luke Carey blasts in a goal for Kilworth in extra-time. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Buttevant grabbed the first, and their only, score of the extra time through Madigan before Kilworth took control with a Luke Carey goal after good play by Liam Whelan and Noel McNamara.

Brian Sheehan followed up with two frees with Jamie Sheehan completing the scoring in injury time.

Kilworth manager Pat O'Brien with his wife Karyn and children Rian and Aidan with the cup. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Kilworth: B Sheehan 1-4 (0-3 f), W Condon, E Carey (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), L Carey 1-1 each, N McNamara 0-2, L Whelan J Sheehan 0-1 each.

Buttevant: M Lenahan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2, 0-1 45), S Madigan 0-4 (0-1 mark), M O'Neill 0-3 f, C O'Toole, K Lenahan, M Walsh 0-1 each.

KILWORTH: T Twomey; L Carey, D Twomey, A O'Hara; L Whelan, E Carey, J McCarthy; E McGrath, K Lane; M Sheehan, N Byrne, L Coffey; B Sheehan, N McNamara, W Condon.

Subs: J Sheehan for M Sheehan, S Keane for W Condon, P Moakley for L Coffey, D Jordan for L Carey, B Allen for N Byrne.

BUTTEVANT: J Hallahan; N O'Riordan, C Cole, M Walsh; K Crowley, J Buckley, J Whelan; K Lenahan, G Carey; M O'Neill, R Fowley, D Walsh; S Madigan, M Lenahan, C O'Toole.

Subs: J Copps for C Cole, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, T Healy for D Walsh, B O'Connor for J Whelan, S Walsh for K Lenahan, N Crowley for R Fowley.

Referee: Dave Farrell (Mitchelstown)