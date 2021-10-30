County glory for Valley Rovers after narrow win over Glanmire

Valley Rovers 1-8 Glanmire 0-9

A FIRST-HALF goal from Michelle O'Regan was crucial in Valley Rovers' Cork Ladies Football Intermediate Championship final victory at Brinny.

Glanmire, who also lost last year's final, battled hard through the likes of Niamh McAllen, Kate Hannon, Ellen Baker, and Abbie O'Mahony, but came up short to a Valleys side just promoted from junior this season.

Now they move up to senior, having played outstanding football all season, led by the Kiely sisters, Daire and Eimear. Beyond their Cork seniors, Rachel O'Sullivan and Lisa Lynch were immense in defence, Kate Wall in top form at midfield, while captain O'Regan hit 1-4.

Glanmire's Sarah O'Brien and Eibhlís Dillon chasing Valley Rovers' Kate Wall in the Cork LGFA Intermediate final on Saturday. Picture: Denis Boyle

Glanmire weren't helped early on when they had two sin-binnings, having to play with 13 for three minutes when both Shauna Murphy and Kayla O'Connor were off the pitch at the same time.

That told in the end as Valleys hit 1-3 during that 18-minute spell when they were down either one or two players.

Hannon had raised the first white flag with Eimear Kiely responding for Valleys.

Orlaith Roche put Glanmire back in front but then Valleys took over, with Daire Kiely and O'Regan on the score sheet. O'Regan got the crucial goal in the 18th minute after a great through ball from Lucy Callanan.

By half-time they had stretched their lead to 1-5 to 0-3 and were in control.

But credit to Glanmire they took the game to Valleys in the second-half, with two from Niamh McAllen, along with points from Roche and Evie Twomey putting only two between them.

Eimear Kiely made it a two-point game again, but once more Glanmire responded with Hannon and Roche on target to trim the gap to one with five minutes to go.

Despite their best efforts, they couldn't get back level, with O'Regan securing the win with an injury-time point as Valleys more up to the senior ranks.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: M O'Regan 1-4 (0-3 f), E Kiely 0-3, D Kiely 0-1.

Glanmire: N McAllen (0-1 f), O Roche 0-3 each, K Hannon 0-2 (2f), E Twomey 0-1.

VALLEY ROVERS: J Mulvihill; C Cremin, R O'Sullivan, S O'Dwyer; R O'Donovan, L Lynch, N Hurley; K Wall, N McGrath; C O'Riordan, E Kiely, L Callanan; D Kiely, M O'Regan, L Collins.

Sub: G Dart O'Flynn for L Collins (45).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; L Cashman, K O'Connor, E Murphy; A McCarthy, E Baker, E Twomey; E Dillon, C O'Donovan; S Murphy, K Hannon, A O'Mahony; N McAllen, O McNallen, O Roche.

Subs: S O'Brien for S Murphy, E Twomey for C O'Donovan (both ht), R Crowley for L Cashman (35), T Elliot for K O'Connor (42), C O'Sullivan for K Hannon (56).

Referee: Chris Cronin, Kinsale.