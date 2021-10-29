Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 22:00

Sherlock and Maguire inspire Barrs to victory over Éire Óg despite red card

St Finbarr's marquee men Steven Sherlock and Ian Maguire were magnificent in the last quarter, compensating for the dismissal of Brian Hayes
Sherlock and Maguire inspire Barrs to victory over Éire Óg despite red card

St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock is tackled by Éire Óg's John Mullins during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

St Finbarr's 1-16 Éire Óg 0-12

After a gripping encounter, the Barrs are through to the semi-final of the Bon Secours Premier SFC after their quarter-final clash with Éire Óg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A simply sensational display from Steven Sherlock was key, especially after they were reduced to 14 men for the last quarter after a straight red card for Brian Hayes.

Sherlock hit seven points in a row for the Barrs in the second half, while the tackling by the Barrs defence was superb, with centre-back Alan O'Connor leading by example, and Ian Maguire showed why he is the Cork captain.

Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan under pressure from St Finbarr's Colm Scully and Ian Maguire. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan under pressure from St Finbarr's Colm Scully and Ian Maguire. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Éire Óg made all the early running, Jack Murphy, Dylan Foley, the Cooper brothers, Colm O'Callaghan prominent, while Rian O'Flynn and Kevin Hallissey hit some fine points and Daniel Goulding was spot on from placed balls. It was 0-6 to 0-1 early on, though two Conor McCrickard points trimmed the gap to four by the water break.

A few words from manager Paul O'Keeffe seemed to wake the Barrs up as they hit the first two points on the resumption, through Sherlock.

Murphy jinked left and right before nailing a wonderful Éire Óg point, but it was 0-9 to 0-7 by half-time, Sherlock and  Colm Barrett kicking two lovely scores.

Barrs looked sharp on the resumption and sorted their kick-out issues which kept them penned in early on and were 0-11 to 0-10 in front before Hayes' dismissal and a levelling free from Goulding as the second water break was called. 

The Blues tore into the game entering the last 15 minutes, their experience and stronger bench making a huge difference against last season's SAFC winners, who looked visibly tired and were forced into repeated mistakes. 

Sherlock hit another inspirational effort after a great ball from Jamie Burns and were 0-15 to 0-12 in the closing stages before Maguire and Sherlock combined to release Enda Dennehy, who finished from close range in real style. for the only goal of the game.

Maguire added a point in injury time as the Barrs move into the semi-final, where they'll meet Duhallow or Clon, but that's dependent on Castlehaven defeating Valley Rovers, with top-seeds Douglas on the other side of the draw.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: S Sherlock 0-10 (0-3 f, 0-2 45), E Dennehy 1-0, C McCrickard, I Maguire 0-2 each, C Barrett, C Lyons 0-1 each.,

Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-6 (0-4 f, 0-2 45), J Murphy 0-2, D Foley, J Cooper, K Hallissey, R O'Flynn 0-1 each.

St FINBARR'S: J Kerins; S Ryan, J Burns, C Scully; C Lyons, A O'Connor, E Dennehy; I Maguire, B Hayes; D O'Brien, C McCrickard, E Comyns; A Lyne, S Sherlock, C Barrett.

Subs: E McGreevey for E Comyns (30), C Walsh for D O'Brien, B Hennessy for C Scully (both 40), L Hannigan for C McCrickard (46), I O'Callaghan for C Barrett (60).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; D O'Herlihy J Mullins, C McGoldrick; M Corkery, J Cooper, D Dineen; R O'Toole, J Murphy; J Cooper, C O'Callaghan, K Hallissey; D Foley, D Goulding, R O'Flynn. J Kelly for J Cooper (57),

Sub: B Hurley for D Foley (52).

Referee: Conor Lane, Banteer.

More in this section

Cork City v Galway United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City end the season on a high with win over John Caulfield's Galway United
Danny O'Connell's goal is key for Cobh Ramblers on the road in Athlone Danny O'Connell's goal is key for Cobh Ramblers on the road in Athlone
Aaron Greene and Garry Buckley 15/10/2021 Cork's Garry Buckley signs a new two year contract with Sligo Rovers
cork gaapsfc
Cork MMA fighter John Mitchell puts unbeaten record on the line

Cork MMA fighter John Mitchell puts unbeaten record on the line

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more