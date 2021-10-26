Cork City U17 side win Sky Blue Cup in Coventry

CORK CITY U17s have claimed victory in the Under 16/17 Sky Blue Cup, held at the Alan Higgs Centre in Coventry recently.

City claimed their place in the final thanks to wins against Coventry City, Bournemouth and Oxford United.

The final itself went to penalties, with City emerging victorious against hosts Coventry City.

The club would like to express our sincere thanks to Cork City Council’s International Relations and Tourism Committee, who supported the trip via their Twinning Grant.

Speaking about the trip, Cork City FC’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney said: “This has been a great trip and a great experience for the players and staff.

"We got the opportunity to face some very strong opposition and to win the tournament itself is a great bonus.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in giving the players the opportunity to make the trip, particularly Cork City Council, and also to thank Coventry City for hosting us.”

City’s Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley, also commented: “There is fantastic work being done at our academy by Liam and his coaches, and this trip was a great opportunity for them to face some very strong opposition.

"We were delighted to receive the support of Cork City Council via the Twinning Grant, which made this trip possible.

”Myself and the Board have been working closely on developing a strategy that allows us to maximise the club’s capability in availing of the various grant schemes available through public bodies.

"We also recently received a grant under the Cork City Council Sports Capital Grant Scheme 2021, which enabled us to purchase new goalposts and other vital equipment for our training ground, which will benefit each of our six academy teams, women’s team, and first team, so the ongoing support of Cork City Council is hugely appreciated by all at the club.”

Results:

City 1-0 Coventry City (Mark O'Mahony) City 1-0 Bournemouth (Franco Umeh) City 3-0 Oxford United (Mark O'Mahony x2, Donnchad O'Doherty) City 2-2 Coventry City (John O'Donovan x2), City win 3-2 win on penalties