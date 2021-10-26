Kanturk claim points in tough win over Castleview in CSL U16 league

Castleview 2

Kanturk 4

KANTURK moved up the table to challenge the leaders with six points from three games thanks to an entertaining 4-2 win over Castleview in the Joma Sportsgear Direct U16 Division 4 clash at O’Sullivan Park over the weekend.

The visitors had a dream start when a ball was sent into the area only to deflect of the head of a defender and into the back of the net, wrong footing the keeper within 30 seconds of the start.

Moments later Castleview keeper Jamie Crowley was called into action, tipping over Szymon Gejak’s free kick as the visitors looked to build on their lead, with additional chances falling to Stephen Sheehan and Gejak within the first ten minutes of play only to be denied by Crowley.

Castleview slowly stared to come back into the game, with Shane Clark’s effort being gathered by the Kanturk keeper Aidan Higgins in the 13th minute followed by Evan O’Sullivan’s 20 yard effort going just over seconds later as the home side were beginning to dominate play.

Castleview’s Conor McCarthy’s effort from 30 yards went just over, while in the 19th minute Clark’s rasping shot from 30 yards bounced off the crossbar as the home side looked for the equaliser.

Castleview's Jake McGrath and Kanturk's Stephen Sheehan tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Castleview equalised in the 23rd minute when Clark’s pass found Evan O’Sullivan who drove into the centre and sent the ball past Higgins to level the scores.

Chances fell to Castleview’s Sam Burke and Evan O’Sullivan while Kanturk’s Noah Bailey and Jamie Eustace had chances on goal before the half ended with both teams tied at 1-1.

Kanturk regained the lead in the 48th minute when Stephen Sheehan turned his marker in the centre and shot from 25 yards which duly found the back of the net giving Crowley no chance.

Four minutes later Kanturk extended their lead even further when a free kick from 25 yards bounced off the Castleview wall only to fall to Noah Bailey who duly scored from just inside the area.

Castleview fought back, and by the 59th minute had reduced Kanturk’s lead to one when a poor kick out by the Kanturk keeper fell to Clark who duly sent he ball back into the Kanturk goal and equalised from outside the area as the game went into the final 20 minutes with very little separating the sides.

Castleview’s Clark had a chance which went over the bar, while moments later saw yet another of his efforts bounce off the Kanturk’s crossbar from just outside the corner of the area as the home side pressed forward looking for the all important equalising score.

Castleview's Aaron O'Driscoll heads goalwards with Kanturk goalkeeper awaiting the outcome at O'Sullivan Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However, despite Castleview’s majority of possession in the final stages of the game, Kanturk added a fourth goal two minutes from time courtesy of Noah Bailey who ran down he far side and sent the ball into the net from an acute angle via the far post for their second win of the season and challenge the league leaders.

Castleview: Jamie Crowley, Jake McGrath, Dylan Sheehan , Aston Hill, Sam Burke, Mark Crowley, Evan O’Sullivan, Kenneth Kiely, Adam Sachurski, Shane Clark, Conor McCarthy, Aaron O’Driscoll, Jamie Welch, Aaron O’Shea, Shane Wancko, Adam Bucilo

Kanturk: Aidan Higgins, Cathal O’Riordan, David Lehane, Adam Lynch, Sean O’Connor, Darragh Quirke, Stephen Sheehan, Jamie Eustace, Szymon Gejak, Olivier Dumdulin, Noah Bailey, Eoin O’Keeffe, James O’Neill, Mark Dennehy, Eoin O’Riordan, Ryan O’Connell.

Referee: Edward Kenny.