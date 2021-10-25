CSL: Brian Cronin hat-trick fires Ballincollig U14s to Douglas Hall win

Ballincollig 5 Douglas Hall A 0

BALLINCOLLIG produced an impressive performance as they raced to victory in this Cork Schoolboys League U14 Division 3 clash at the Regional Park in Ballincollig on Saturday morning.

Ballincollig went into an early lead through a finish courtesy of Brian Cronin. Things got even better for the home side just a few minutes later, when Cronin was on hand to convert with a low strike.

Ballincollig had further opportunities to add to their advantage as Jack Sheehan fired just wide of the mark.

Douglas for their part looked to respond and went close through a Mike Scott shot.

The hosts had their confidence high and Leon Myjak saw his strike saved well by Hall shot-stopper Larry Butler. Ballincollig did manage to get a third goal shortly after. It was that man Cronin again this time to complete his hat-trick, by duly applying the finishing touches on a close-range finish inside the penalty area.

It was an advantage at the break which the home team were very good value for.

In the second half, Ballincollig were provided with the perfect opportunity to extend their advantage even further when they were awarded a penalty kick.

Jack Sheehan blasted home from the spot with a confidently taken drilled effort.

The home side were hungry for more and they went close again from a Daniel Zeph strike which was saved well by the Douglas keeper Butler.

While Sheehan went close to getting another Ballincollig goal when he headed just wide from a corner kick.

Jack Sheehan, Ballincollig, battles Fionn O'Sullivan, Douglas Hall A. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In what were unfortunate circumstances for Hall, the fifth Ballincollig goal was to be an own goal, coming about as a consequence of strong home attacking pressing.

Zeph had another great chance to get on the scoresheet for the home side, but he was to be denied by another great save from the visiting shot-stopper.

Douglas, to their credit, never gave up and almost had a consolation goal, when Denn fired straight at keeper Finn Murphy.

Ballincollig ended this contest strongly and had two late chances to add to their tally. Zach McGinn was to get a good strike away that was to be blocked down well.

The hosts went even closer when Chidu Ebili got a fine strike from long distance, but his decent attempt on goal was saved.

That was to be the end of the scoring action, despite the best efforts of Ballincollig and also Hall, who were looking to get at least one goal to show for their efforts.

Ultimately, this was a very productive outing as far as Ballincollig were concerned and they will hope for more of the same over the coming weeks and months of this particular campaign.

Habeeb Olatukunbo, Ballincollig, skips past Rioghan O'Mahony, Douglas Hall A. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

BALLINCOLLIG: Finn Murphy; Donncha Dwyer, Chidu Ebili, Conor O’Sullivan, Leon Myjak, Darragh Crowley, Habeeb Olatukunbo, Brian Cronin, Daniel Zeph, Jack Sheehan, Aaron White, Zach McGinn, Cian Murphy.

DOUGLAS HALL A: Larry Butler; Ronan Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Rioghan O’Mahony, Peter Collins, Fionn O’Sullivan, Rory Denn, Mike Scott, Llyod Wren, James Barry, Sean O’Flaherty.

Referee: Fionn McCarthy.