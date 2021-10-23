Singleton's SuperValu Brunell sizzle in derby win over Fr Mathew's

Fr Mathew’s 67 Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 80

SINGLETON'S SuperValu Brunell produced a solid second half to secure the bragging rights over Fr Mathew’s in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew’s Arena.

In a game that was slow to ignite Brunell got to grips with their opponents in the second half with Kwanze Murray, Simone O’Shea and Edel Thornton leading the way for the winners.

Mathew’s were quickest from the blocks and consecutive baskets from Grainne Dwyer and Shannon Brady gave them the perfect start.

Brunell looked well off the pace before Shannon Ryan got them up and running in the third minute.

Once again the Brunell defence was totally exposed with consecutive Mathew’s baskets as coach Tim O’Halloran called a time out in the fourth minute when they trailed 10-2.

The standard of basketball on both sides was poor but Brunell after their sluggish began executing some baskets that got them back within striking range.

American Ryan was making her presence felt at the post but some of their shooting options was off the charts.

Brady who had a good start now had a battle on her hands and when Kwanza Murray nailed a buzzer-beater it reduced the deficit to 18-16 at the end of the opening quarter.

On the resumption, a Murray jumper levelled proceedings but just like the majority of the opening period, their shooting left a lot to be desired.

Indeed just as Brunell looked to be gaining control their coach made three substitutions that looked unnecessary and with 3.32 remaining in the first half the sides were level at 26 points each.

It was evident many players are still struggling to break the cobwebs after 19 months without action as some of the errors on both sides were elementary.

Trailing 35-33 with 7.8 seconds remaining Mathew’s called a time out but whatever play they planned didn’t materialise as they ran out of time in possession.

Brunell looked the happier of the teams at the break as they had played well below their best and were still very much in the game with Mathew’s only playing in fits and starts.

Edel Thornton extended Brunell’s lead with a neat jumper but Mathew’s responded with a Grainne Dwyer three-pointer.

Once again Brunell upped the gears and with Murray posing the home side all sorts of problems they once again raced into a 44-38 lead with six minutes remaining.

The two Brunell players that stood in this quarter were Edel Thornton and Simone O’Shea who were simply awesome in defence.

Edel Thornton, Singleton's SuperValu Brunell, fires a pass. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Brunell were sloppy in the closing minutes but a late Thornton three ensured they commanded a 56-48 lead entering the final quarter.

A Ryan basket on the restart gave Brunell the perfect start but Mathew’s responded with a Trish Byrne drive to the hoop.

The home side were gathering momentum as the Brunell scoring dried up and with six minutes remaining it was all to play for.

Coming down the stretch Brunell played more controlled basketball and with O’Shea nailing a three-pointer and basket it helped them to a deserved win against their Cork rivals.

After the game, Brunell coach Timmy O’Halloran was pleased but is expecting more from his team in the coming weeks.

“I actually thought we didn’t reach our peak but look it was a good win against an experienced team on their home court,” said O’Halloran.

The President of Basketball Ireland PJ was welcomed to the Arena by the chairman of Fr Mathew’s Diarmuid Nolan. A minutes applause was also observed before the game to a long-standing member of the Fr Mathew’s club Allison Bowdren, who passed away back in September after a long battle with illness.

Top scorers for Singletons Supervalu Brunell: K Murray 27, E Thornton 19, S Ryan 16, S O’Shea 14.

Fr Mathew’s: S Brady 29, G Dwyer 15, A Murphy 8, T Byrne 8.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

BRUNELL: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Murray, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey.

Referees: Maurice Thornhill, Stewart Joyce (Cork).