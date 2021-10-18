CSL: Late Alex O’Herlihy goal earns Corinthians a point against Mallow

Corinthian Boys 1 Mallow Town 1

CORINTHIAN Boys and Mallow shared the points as their CSL Roy Keane U13 Premier League match ended in a 1-1 draw at Castletreasure last Saturday morning.

The Corinthians equaliser from Alex O’Herlihy came just two minutes from time after Mallow took a first-half lead and looked like registering their third win of the season.

Mallow showed their intent from the very start, pressing forward and forcing Corinthians into their own half with their best chance falling to Adrian Jedrys in the ninth minute just on the edge of the area whose shot was well covered by Michael Hennessy in the Corinthians goal.

Corinthians' first shot on goal came in the 13th minute from inside the area which was cleared away by the Mallow defence. However, it was the visitors who continued to press with chances falling to Jedrys and Harry Punch with Punch’s second attempt moments later being blocked right in front of goal by the Corinthians keeper.

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when a Mallow corner from Callum Dempsey was deflected into the net by a Corinthians player in a packed six-yard box as the visitors took a deserved lead.

Corinthians keeper Michael Hennessy did well to gather the ball ahead of an advancing Donnachada Dingivan, but it was the home side who dominated the final few minutes of the first half in a desperate attempt to get an equaliser before the break, with the visitors ahead 1-0 at half time.

Mallow continued to press in the second half but were met by a more dogged and determined Corinthians defence confining them to taking shots from outside the area. Chances fell to Mallow’s Dingivan and Jay Thompson which either went wide or covered by Hennessy before Corinthians hit a good spell of possession themselves.

Dylan Heffernan’s free flew just wide as the home side were beginning to dominate play and come forward with more confidence with some excellent moves only to be denied by an equally impressive Mallow back four.

The leveller eventually came in the 58th minute when Alex O’Herlihy met Sam Barry’s pass, neatly weaved past three defenders and sent the ball past Mallow keeper Sean Downey as he scored from close range at the far corner to bring the sides level with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Mallow attempted to steal the match in the final minute with Abraham Ermobor’s effort on goal being well covered by Hennessy while Corinthians had a chance to claim all three points at the other end moments later with Mallow keeper Sean Downey managing to claim the ball ahead of an advancing Corinthians Callum Hanna as the whistle blew for full time.

The result leaves Mallow in third place in the table with seven points from four games, five points behind runaway leaders Carrigaline, while Corinthians jump one place to seventh and remain three points behind their opponents after four games.

Mallow Town's Harry Punch in a race for the ball with Corinthian Boys' David O'Leary. Picture: Denis Minihane.

CORINTHIAN BOYS: Michael Hennessy, Alex Jenkins, David O’Leary, Michael McCarthy, Cormac Sheehan, Eli Murphy McKeon, Callum Harrington, James Dorney Deasy, Alex O’Herlihy, Fionn Power, Darragh Corcoran, Sam Barry, Callum Hanna, Mark O’Keeffe, Ryan Dunne.

MALLOW TOWN: Sean Downey, Christopher Jones, Dylan Heffernan, Adam Kiely, Harry Punch, Abraham Ermobor, Calum Dempsey, Adrian Jedrys, Donnachada Dingivan, Jay Thompson, Bobby O’Sullivan, Aindreas Kiely.

Referee: George O’Leary.