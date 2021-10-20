Junior county camogie glory for improving Kilbree club

KILBREE junior ladies camogie team who were only established in 2018 recently celebrated winning a Junior C county championship title after they defeated Buttevant in the county final.

Their recent county final success represents a great achievement for the fledgling adult team and augurs well for the future.

Kilmeen and Kilbree GAA Club PRO Marie Dorgan was thrilled with the nature of their county final triumph which saw them emerge victorious by 3-15 to 0-5.

“The team played as a cohesive unit on the day. There is a wonderful mix of experience and youth on this team. The final was a tough battle but the Kilbree ladies were always in control. Mairead Crowley was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match accolade. Her general play and free-taking were superb,” she said.

Despite their adult team only being formed in 2018, Kilbree Camogie Club has experienced a lot of final heartache in the adult grade in the ensuing years. The club PRO said the players used this as a huge motivating factor before their county final clash against Buttevant.

“Kilbree were unlucky to lose to Castlemartyr in the 2018 championship. In 2019 the club lost the league final to Rockbán, after extra time. However, a rejuvenated team defeated the same opposition in the county championship final in 2019. It was incredible to win a county title in the team’s second year in existence.

“In 2020, Kilbree defeated St Fanahan’s, Inniscarra, Na Piarsaigh and Kinsale to qualify for the Junior C county final against a fancied Aghada side. Despite being ahead and very much in contention for the entire match, Aghada pulled away to win in the last 10 minutes.

"The heartbreak of this loss drove Kilbree on this year. A depleted side lost to Castlemartyr in the county league semi-final, after extra time. Kilbree however saved the best for the championship. They beat a lot of good teams along the way to win the county title,” she added.

Kilbree GAA Club is part of a very vibrant community in Rossmore. The volunteer ethos is strong and there is great pride attached to representing their local club. The victorious team received a huge welcome home to Rossmore following their recent heroics said Dorgan.

“The team had very strong support from the general parish community and club members before the final and at the final. The close-knit community got right behind the girls in the quest for county glory. There was great pride in the community when the team captured the county title. The girls brought the cup home to great celebrations.”

The Kilbree junior camogie team was guided to championship glory by Sean O’Brien, Brian Deasy and Pauric Reilly. The club PRO was full of praise for the talented trio.

“The three coaches have been great. They are very dedicated and work well with the players. The experienced coaching team did tremendous work with this team throughout the season. Capturing the county title was a just reward for their hard work and dedication.”

The Kilbree junior camogie team will now be competing in the Junior B grade next season. The club official is confident they possess the quality and strength-in-depth to perform well in a higher grade.

“The team will move up a grade next year. They will be playing in the B grade. We have played teams from the B grade in challenge matches and other games. We have done very well in these games which is encouraging.

"Given the in-depth talent and experience within the squad, I am confident the team will perform well. Our immediate priority now is the Carbery junior championship which will be played in the coming weeks.”

Kilbree captain Sinead O'Donovan and Player of the Match Mairead Crowley celebrate after their county final victory.

Kilbree Camogie Club was established in 2006. Camogie within the Kilbree club is flourishing at present. The club boasts very strong numbers, very good facilities, good coaches, and a hard-working committee keen to drive them on. Their underage players have amassed great experience both for their club and school teams, while they have also achieved great success. The club is positioned well to enjoy a strong future.

“The club is in a good place. There is a strong mix of youth and experience in the junior squad. Fourteen of the county winning team are still U18. They have gained great experience in the last two years.

"There is great competition for places on the team. It is wonderful to have such a strong panel.”

The club PRO said everyone in the club deserves to share in this latest county final triumph which is reflective of the hard work going on behind the scenes throughout the club.

Great work has been done by coaches and officers in developing the club to compete at all underage levels and now successfully at adult level.

"Numerous county and divisional titles have been won at U12, U14, minor, and now junior level which is a testament to all the hard work from the players, coaches, and committee members.”

The club PRO is confident the club will continue to push on for more glory going forward.

“There is great enthusiasm among all officers, mentors, and players in our club. We have achieved great success in a short number of years. Numbers are very good at underage level and this should ensure a continuation of success at all levels. The club has had girls winning county, Munster, and All-Ireland titles with club, school, and Cork teams.”