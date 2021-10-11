Paudie Murray to step down as Cork camogie manager

Paudie Murray has decided to step down as Cork camogie manager after ten years, paving the way for his appointment as the county’s minor hurling boss for 2022.

Murray has informed the Cork Camogie Board of his decision, bringing an end to a decade in which he guided the Rebels to the O’Duffy Cup on four occasions – 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 – with the 2018 win part of a double as he was also in charge of the intermediate side which claimed All-Ireland glory. The Rebels were beaten senior finalists in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Since 2019, Cork have operated a system whereby management teams bring Rebel Óg development squads through to minor level. Noel Furlong, who led Cork to a first All-Ireland minor title in 20 years last August, had been in charge at U15 and U16 level prior to that and, similarly, Murray was the co-ordinator of the group that was U16 this year (divided into regions rather than competing as Cork) and will be minor next year.

Prior to taking the camogie role, Murray was manager of Dohenys, whom he captained to Carbery JAFC glory in 1995. He also played hurling for Cloughduv and St Finbarr’s.

His appointment as minor manager is believed to be imminent, while the search remains ongoing for a new U20 boss to replace Pat Ryan, who stepped down after steering Cork to All-Ireland glory in the 2020 and 2021 competitions.