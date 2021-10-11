Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 21:32

Paudie Murray to step down as Cork camogie manager

Four-time All-Ireland-winning boss set to take on Cork minor hurling role
Paudie Murray to step down as Cork camogie manager

Paudie Murray. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Denis Hurley

Paudie Murray has decided to step down as Cork camogie manager after ten years, paving the way for his appointment as the county’s minor hurling boss for 2022.

Murray has informed the Cork Camogie Board of his decision, bringing an end to a decade in which he guided the Rebels to the O’Duffy Cup on four occasions – 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 – with the 2018 win part of a double as he was also in charge of the intermediate side which claimed All-Ireland glory. The Rebels were beaten senior finalists in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Since 2019, Cork have operated a system whereby management teams bring Rebel Óg development squads through to minor level. Noel Furlong, who led Cork to a first All-Ireland minor title in 20 years last August, had been in charge at U15 and U16 level prior to that and, similarly, Murray was the co-ordinator of the group that was U16 this year (divided into regions rather than competing as Cork) and will be minor next year.

Prior to taking the camogie role, Murray was manager of Dohenys, whom he captained to Carbery JAFC glory in 1995. He also played hurling for Cloughduv and St Finbarr’s.

His appointment as minor manager is believed to be imminent, while the search remains ongoing for a new U20 boss to replace Pat Ryan, who stepped down after steering Cork to All-Ireland glory in the 2020 and 2021 competitions.

More in this section

Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star
Republic of Ireland Training Session & Press Conference Rising Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene grateful father chose Cork over Florida
Kilkenny v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Hurling All-Stars: Cork get nine nominations along with Young Hurler of the Year
cork gaa
Heidi Mackin leads the Cork City contingent on Ireland U17 duty

Heidi Mackin leads the Cork City contingent on Ireland U17 duty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more