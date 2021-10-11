CSL: Douglas Hall U13s defeat Innishvilla in lively encounter

Douglas Hall A 4 Innishvilla 2

DOUGLAS HALL A secured victory after a compelling CSL U13 Division 1 contest against Innishvilla at Moneygourney.

It was a result that saw Douglas Hall A maintain their decent start to the campaign. Following this success, they are one point off the top of the table, having won three of their four league games.

There was a purpose to the play from the home side and that provided a crucial building block for Hall to grow from.

A bright start from the hosts saw them take an early lead. Following a good through ball by Cillian Ross, Ciaran O’Callaghan kept his composure before slotting home with a neat finish.

Hall extended their advantage midway through the first half. Ross showed slick movement on the ball, before finding the back of the net.

Captain and goalscorer Cillian Ross, Douglas Hall, in action against Innishvilla. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Things got even better for the home side when Zac Weldon added a third with a well-taken finish.

Hall grabbed their fourth late in the half when O’Callaghan got his second of the game with a close-range finish.

Innishvilla keeper Eanna Burke was forced into a decent stop after Peter Crisp was denied.

Belief

Credit must be given to Innishvilla, who now have recorded two losses and a draw from their three league games; they kept on believing and their hard work was rewarded with two second-half goals.

First, Shane Barrett got on the ball out wide before tucking it home; then the visitors got their second through Darragh Murphy who was on hand to get the final touch and poke the ball home from close range following a corner kick.

The closing stages were keenly contested and there were good chances for both sides.

The visitors went close to setting up a grandstand finish with a Barrett effort which went inches over and the same player broke free with the game heading into the final 10 minutes, but he fired narrowly wide.

Hall also had good chances to put the game to bed. Weldon had a shot come back off the crossbar from close range, while Jack Twomey’s headed effort was saved well by the Burke.

Hall saw out the closing stages well and claimed another crucial victory to leave them one point behind the pacesetters Youghal United, along with St Mary’s.

Josh Newton, Douglas Hall A, in the Cork Schoolboys League U13 D1 game against Innisvilla. Picture: Larry Cummins

DOUGLAS HALL A: David Kelleher; Luke Mullins, Peter Crisp, Josh Newton, Martin Canca, Stanislav Topkarov, Kacper Perdas, Cillian Ross, Ciaran O’Callaghan, Zac Weldon, Odhran Kenna, Cillian O’Sullivan, Conor McCarthy, Jack Twomey, Euan Butler, Cal Murphy.

INNISHVILLA: Eanna Burke; Cathal Murphy, Nick Daly, Dylan L’Estrange, Adam Browne, Kevin Healy, Shane Barrett, Charlie Kelleher Barry, Ben Mullhall, Darragh Murphy, Aaron Broderick.

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.