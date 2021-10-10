Cork Camogie: Seandún power on as St Catherine's are reduced to 13 players

Seandún 1-15 St Catherine’s 0-5

SEANDÚN advanced to the semi-final of the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship with a comfortable victory over a St Catherine’s side who finished the game with 13 players.

The East Cork outfit lost Cork senior Laure Hayes three minutes into the second half to what looked like a harsh straight red and Mairead Rohan followed shortly on a second yellow card.

In a game that was stop-start and never allowed flow, the city division were always in control. Nicole Crean pointed two early frees before Aoife Hurley replied. The Seandún defence was dominant and two Amy O’Connor points had them in front at the end of the opening quarter: 0-5 to 0-2.

On the restart, Niamh O’Regan got one back for the Saints and Crean and Finola Neville exchanged frees but Sinead Mills' goal two minutes from the break reflected the division's dominance.

Hayley Ryan added a point before the half time whistle: 1-8 to 0-3.

Amy O'Connor, Seandún, turns away after firing over a point from play. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Neville hit a free on the resumption before Laura Hayes' red card after she attempted to stop O’Connor heading for goal.

With the numerical advantage, Seandún outscored Catherine’s by three points in the following 10 minutes.

Crean was unerring from frees, while O'Connor and Lauren Homan hit points from play. Then came the second dismissal and it was already game over for the Saints.

Homan, Crean and Kaitlin Hickey added points as the result was closed out well before the last puck of the game which saw Amy Lee deny Neville from the penalty spot.

Seandún march on to a semi-final meeting with Sarsfields on Saturday, while St Finbarr's meet Inniscarra, both games in Castle Road.

Scorers for Seandún: N Crean 0-6 f, S Mills 1-0, L Homan, A O’Connor 0-3 each, K Hickey 0-2, H Ryan 0-1.

St Catherine’s: F Neville 0-3 f, N O Regan, A Hurley 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O Keeffe (St Vincent’s), C Ryan (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillon's), ML McKeogh (Brian Dillon’s); N Crean (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock); H Ryan (Blackrock), R de Faoite (Blackrock, L Homan (St Vincent’s); A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillon’s).

Subs: SK Brosnan (Brian Dillon's) for H Ryan(42), L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for S Mills (45), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh) for N O’Connor (55), E O’Connell (Brian Dillon’s) for A O'Connor (58).

St CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; M O’Regan, C Motherway, AM Rohan; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, E Ronayne; M Rohan, E O’Brien; N O’Regan, F Neville, L O’Donnell; C Dreaper, A Hurley, C Dunning.

Subs: O Neville for L O'Donnell (54), M O’Regan for C Dunning (54).

Referee: Andrew Larkin (Ballygarvan).