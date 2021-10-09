AIL Rugby: Midleton grind out a victory over Sunday's Well 

Midleton 14 Sunday's Well 6

BRAGGING rights to Midleton in the Energia All Ireland League Division 2C contest at the Town’s Park in what was a poor game for the large attendance.

Both coaches will be looking for big improvements in the weeks ahead when they look back on the video of this game.

Midleton totally dominated the forward exchanges and gallant defending by the ‘Well nearly produced a shock result.

The opening exchanges were even as both teams settled into the game and after a series of penalties that brought the Well from their own Twenty Two deep into Midleton territory, Eoin Geary converted to give his side a 3-0 lead after ten minutes.

Midleton responded with some telling runs from Charlie Murphy, Dave O’Sullivan and Conor O’Sullivan that had the Well pinned back in their own Twenty Two.

The Well pack were being pushed back at scrum time. Denis Broderick was lording it at the line out for the home side and Midleton were turning ball over continuously at ruck time.

Midleton had several penalty chances to level with kickable penalties, but opted for touch, but failed to score due to poor handling and knock-ons at crucial times.

The Well extended their lead to 6-0 four minutes before the break with Geary landing his second penalty.

Midleton continued to dominate, and despite being reduced to thirteen men at one stage, a valiant Well defence held firm.

Out-half Alex Lane put in some long clearances for the Well as they withstood all that Midleton had to offer.

Andrew Mintern, Sunday's Well, looking to break past Shayne Anderson, Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan

The home side took the lead with nine minutes remaining when from a scrum they kicked ahead, the Well failed to clear and after the Midleton pack blitzed the Well line, referee Kevin Coffey awarded the home side a penalty try to the relief of the large home crowd.

The Well continued to concede penalties and a drive by the Midleton pack saw them go over the line with Rob Carey being credited with the touchdown and Stuart Lee converted for a deserved win.

Scorers for Midleton: Penalty try, R Carey try, S Lee con.

Sunday's Well: E Geary 2 pens.

MIDLETON: J Colbert; R Hogan, S Anderson, F McCarthy, R Daly; S Lee, W Casey; G McIntyre, D O’Sullivan, C Smiddy; D Broderick, R Hickey; R England, C Murphy, R Coates.

Replacements: P Kingston, F O’Connell, L Obersby, K O’Connell, J Power.

SUNDAY'S WELL: K Maye; W Trevor, E Geary, R Buckley, J Herrera; A Lane, P Arigho; G O’Sullivan, J McHenry, M McCarthy; C Kelliher, J Cronin; J Mulcahy, A Mintern, C O'Brien (c).

Replacements: D Murray, E O’Connell, D Hourigan, C Drinan, R Egar.

Referee: K Coffey (IRFU).