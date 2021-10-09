Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 20:35

AIL Rugby: Midleton grind out a victory over Sunday's Well 

Energia All Ireland League Division 2C contest at the Town’s Park drew a large crowd
AIL Rugby: Midleton grind out a victory over Sunday's Well 

Midleton scrum-half Willie Casey getting a fine kick away against Sunday's Well during their Energia AIL Division 2C match at Towns Park. Picture: Dan Linehan

Olan Allen

Midleton 14 Sunday's Well 6
BRAGGING rights to Midleton in the Energia All Ireland League Division 2C contest at the Town’s Park in what was a poor game for the large attendance.

Both coaches will be looking for big improvements in the weeks ahead when they look back on the video of this game.

Midleton totally dominated the forward exchanges and gallant defending by the ‘Well nearly produced a shock result.

The opening exchanges were even as both teams settled into the game and after a series of penalties that brought the Well from their own Twenty Two deep into Midleton territory, Eoin Geary converted to give his side a 3-0 lead after ten minutes.

Midleton responded with some telling runs from Charlie Murphy, Dave O’Sullivan and Conor O’Sullivan that had the Well pinned back in their own Twenty Two.

The Well pack were being pushed back at scrum time. Denis Broderick was lording it at the line out for the home side and Midleton were turning ball over continuously at ruck time.

Midleton had several penalty chances to level with kickable penalties, but opted for touch, but failed to score due to poor handling and knock-ons at crucial times.

The Well extended their lead to 6-0 four minutes before the break with Geary landing his second penalty.

Midleton continued to dominate, and despite being reduced to thirteen men at one stage, a valiant Well defence held firm.

Out-half Alex Lane put in some long clearances for the Well as they withstood all that Midleton had to offer.

Andrew Mintern, Sunday's Well, looking to break past Shayne Anderson, Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan
Andrew Mintern, Sunday's Well, looking to break past Shayne Anderson, Midleton. Picture: Dan Linehan

The home side took the lead with nine minutes remaining when from a scrum they kicked ahead, the Well failed to clear and after the Midleton pack blitzed the Well line, referee Kevin Coffey awarded the home side a penalty try to the relief of the large home crowd.

The Well continued to concede penalties and a drive by the Midleton pack saw them go over the line with Rob Carey being credited with the touchdown and Stuart Lee converted for a deserved win.
Scorers for Midleton: Penalty try, R Carey try, S Lee con.

Sunday's Well: E Geary 2 pens.
MIDLETON: J Colbert; R Hogan, S Anderson, F McCarthy, R Daly; S Lee, W Casey; G McIntyre, D O’Sullivan, C Smiddy; D Broderick, R Hickey; R England, C Murphy, R Coates. 

Replacements: P Kingston, F O’Connell, L Obersby, K O’Connell, J Power.

SUNDAY'S WELL: K Maye; W Trevor, E Geary, R Buckley, J Herrera; A Lane, P Arigho; G O’Sullivan, J McHenry, M McCarthy; C Kelliher, J Cronin; J Mulcahy, A Mintern, C O'Brien (c).

Replacements: D Murray, E O’Connell, D Hourigan, C Drinan, R Egar.

Referee: K Coffey (IRFU).

Read More

Cork Con just come up short in thrilling All-Ireland League tie

More in this section

Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star
Republic of Ireland Training Session & Press Conference Rising Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene grateful father chose Cork over Florida
Kilkenny v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Hurling All-Stars: Cork get nine nominations along with Young Hurler of the Year
cork rugbyail
Heidi Mackin leads the Cork City contingent on Ireland U17 duty

Heidi Mackin leads the Cork City contingent on Ireland U17 duty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more