Cork footballer Seán Meehan nominated for an All-Star

TENACIOUS Cork defender Seán Meehan has been rewarded for his excellence in curbing Kerry talisman David Clifford in the Munster final with an All-Star nomination.

The Kiskeam club man is the sole Rebel representative in this year's PwC All-Star football shortlist, with All-Ireland champions Tyrone's the dominant presence with a full house of 15 names.

Meehan was to the fore in the 2019 All-Ireland U20 success under the guidance of Keith Ricken, who is the firm favourite to replace Ronan McCarthy as the senior manager when the county board make their decision in the next week.

While the footballers were heavily beaten by the Kingdom in the provincial decider, the hurlers reached the All-Ireland final and picked up nine nominations.

There is an impressive spread of 11 different counties listed in the nominations, but it’s the Red Hand’s grip on football that remains the talking point. Goalkeeper Niall Morgan and midfielders Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy are joined by seven contenders in defence and five men named in contention in the attack.

The O’Neill County will also have a strong interest in the overall awards. A vote from among the ranks of inter-county players will choose between Tyrone All-Ireland winning heroes Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary as well as Mayo powerhouse Lee Keegan for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year award.

Last year Oisín Mullin was the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year. The Mayo defender is again shortlisted in 2021, where he is joined by Galway star Matthew Tierney and Tyrone ace Darragh Canavan on the shortlist.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Mayo have eight nominations vying for a place on every line of the final 15.

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

Defenders

Seán Meehan (Cork); Brian Howard, Mick Fitzsimons (both Dublin); Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry); Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O’Hora (all Mayo); Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan); Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary (all Tyrone).

Midfielders

Oisín O’Neill (Armagh); Brian Fenton (Dublin); David Moran (Kerry); Matthew Ruane (Mayo); Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (both Tyrone).

Forwards

Rian O’Neill (Armagh); Eoin Cleary (Clare); Michael Langan (Donegal); Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin); Shane Walsh (Galway); David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea (all Kerry); Daniel Flynn (Kildare); Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (both Mayo); Jack McCarron (Monaghan); Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna, Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden (all Tyrone).

Footballer of the Year: Lee Keegan (Mayo); Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler (both Tyrone).

Young footballer of the Year (U21): Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone).

County breakdown: Tyrone 15, Mayo 8, Kerry 7, Dublin 5, Monaghan 3, Armagh 2, Clare 1, Cork 1, Donegal 1, Galway 1, Kildare 1.

GAA president Larry McCarthy, a Bishopstown native, said: “I want to salute all of those players who have been selected on the shortlist for the PwC All-Stars and also the players nominated for the PwC Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

The competition to make it to the final list of 45 nominees was considerable after an exceptional football championship.

"This is a great honour and one that will be celebrated by the players; their families and clubs. The on-going support of PwC for this illustrious awards scheme is greatly appreciated and I look forward to the deliberations around the final 15 to add to the rich All-Star history stretching back to 1971.”