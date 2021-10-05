Cork CSL: Carrigtwohill U13s show their style against Avondale United

Carrigtwohill United 4 Avondale United 1

CARRIGTWOHILL United secured the victory with an impressive display against Avondale United in this Cork Schoolboys League U13 Division 2 clash played at Ballyadam on Sunday morning.

This was a fine all-round performance by Carrigtwohill and they will be hoping this victory can provide the launchpad to a successful season, The hosts were to pose a danger in the opening stages, as Cathal Doyle and Sophia Redmond went close with efforts inside the box. While Carrigtwohill also threatened early on from a Hugh Crowley effort which was to go just over the crossbar.

Redmond went close again shortly afterward, as an effort from inside the penalty area went just wide of the mark.

Avondale at the other end had an early opportunity through an Ultan Cronin shot.

But it was the home side who took the lead when Doyle was on hand to finish the ball home from inside the box.

Avondale responded well and they looked to get back on level terms as soon as possible, as Alex Jacob fired inches wide from the edge of the box, while Cronin saw his strike go straight into the hands of Carrigtwohill goalkeeper Bart Majcher.

However, Carrigtwohill extended their advantage just a few moments later. The hosts did so in some style, through what was an impressive free-kick by Pol O’Connor.

The home side got a third goal of proceedings shortly into the second half of play after they were awarded a penalty kick.

Garvey slotted the spot-kick away with a pristine finish to the bottom corner of the net. By this stage, Carrigtwohill were growing in confidence, as they moved the ball about the pitch neatly.

Things got even better for the home side when they got a fourth goal of the contest. Racing onto the end of a fine through ball, Redmond showed great pace before slotting the ball home with a powerful driving finish.

Josh Cleary, Avondale United, in action against Jack Lombard, Carrigtwohill United. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The Carrigtwohill tails were well and truly up, as they sensed there was more in this game for them. Owen Aghedo went very close to scoring when he fired just wide from inside the box. While the hosts also forced a fine stop out of the Avondale netminder midway through the second half.

With the game heading into the final quarter of an hour, Avondale got a goal back through Cronin, as he raced through and with only the keeper to beat converted with a well-taken finish.

To their credit, Avondale kept on going and refused to give up right until the very end. However, it was to be Carrigtwohill that were the ones left satisfied at full-time knowing that they had secured a well-earned three points.

Both sides overall must be credited for ensuring that this was a competitive and compelling contest throughout.

Although it is still very early stages in the season, the initial indicators are that there could be a very competitive U13 Division 2 title race.

CARRIGTWOHILL UNITED: Bart Majcher; Sean Barry, Cillian McCann, Matti Hodnett, Conor Nolan, Jack Lombard, Sophia Redmond, Eoin Garvey, Pol O’Connor, Cathal Doyle, Hugh Crowley, Ross Dorney, Rory Nolan, Rob Cotter, Owen Aghedo, James Doyle.

AVONDALE UNITED: James Maume; Eoin Honohan, Sean O’Sullivan, Josh Cleary, Harry Spratt, Kenneth Nti, Patrick McCarthy, Alex Jacob, Thomas Coakley, Ultan Cronin, Odhran McCaffrey.

Referee: John Francis Murphy.