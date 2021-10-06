Douglas Hall make it two wins from two in CWSSL

Douglas Hall 3

Midleton 1

DOUGLAS HALL made it two wins from two when they defeated Midleton 3-1 in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Division 2 match at Moneygourney over the weekend.

Ruby Lester’s brace and one from Holly McLaughlin sealing the points in an entertaining game.

Midleton made the early running and had a good chance on goal in the second minute only for Douglas Hall keeper Freda Murray having to dive at the feet of an advancing Maeve Deasy, but only three minutes later could do nothing to prevent Deasy positioning herself into the centre and duly sent the ball over the head of Murray to give the visitors a fifth minute lead.

Midleton continued to apply pressure on the home side, forcing a couple of corners which were covered by Murray and almost had a second goal when Maeve Deasy’s cross was just too long for Andrea De Maria to connect right on the far post.

Douglas Hall were now coming forward with Ruby Lester’s effort going inches over the crossbar, but moments later had equalised when a poor kick out fell to Holly McLaughlin who duly returned the ball into the back of the Midleton net from 18 yards.

Douglas Hall’s Alex Carroll had another chance minutes later only to see her effort well covered by Aoise Woods in the Midleton goal, and although Midleton were coming forward, were caught on the break when Douglas Hall’s Stephanie Dwyer’s initial shot was blocked by the keeper only to fall to Ruby Lester who made no mistake from 12 yards as the home side went in at the break 2-1 up.

Play was now going from end to end with Midleton’s Maeve Deasy being disposed by Douglas Hall defender Hazel Caulfield for a corner while Douglas Hall’s Lester ran straight down the centre only to shoot right into the arms of the Midleton keeper Woods from 18 yards.

Midleton who played against Douglas Hall in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Div 2 match at Moneygourney recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton couldn’t put the ball into the net as the ball bounced around in the area following a corner which was eventually gathered by keeper Freda Murray, while moments later Douglas Hall’s Lester saw her effort come off the crossbar as both teams were pressing and looking for the all important goal.

However, a minute after the second half water break Douglas Hall made it 3-1 when Lester ran through the centre and slotted the ball into the corner of the net from 18 yards for her second of the game to give some breathing space for the home side.

Chances came to both teams in the closing ten minutes, with Midleton’s Deasy shooting wide on more than one occasion and Douglas Hall’s Lester and Carroll’s efforts going over the crossbar, but despite pressure from Midleton in the closing stages, Douglas Hall held possession and soaked up the pressure and duly claimed all three points to make it two wins on the trot and top the table with maximum points

Douglas Hall: Freda Murray, Arabelle Sheahan, Cara Kennedy, Hazel Caulfield, Shannon Bresnan, Maisie Groarke, Stephanie Dwyer, Katya Barrett, Ruby Lester, Alex Carroll, Holly McLaughlin, Niamh Gambura, Adele O’Sullivan, Carly Russell

Midleton: Aoise Woods, Olivia McGrath, Gemma Louise Daly, Isabelle Fitzpatrick, Ellie Lee, Sarah Goulding, Roisin Collins, Andrea De Maria, Maeve Deasy, Lauren Dunne, Ella Kenneally, Susan Omosebi, Miriam Adertbigbe, Maggie O’Riordan, Caoimhe Hanrahan, Ellie Maguiro, Leah English.

Referee: Hector Otero.