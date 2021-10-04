CSL Soccer: Carrigaline U13s hold on against Midleton

Carrigaline 3 Midleton 2

CARRIGALINE made it three wins from three when they defeated Midleton 3-2 in an entertaining and exciting Roy Keane U13 Premier Division match in Shanbally, coming back twice to steal the points with two goals in a five-minute spell midway through the second half.

Both teams came into the game undefeated and held the top two positions in the table, with the home side top virtue of goal difference and will hold the top spot for at least another week in what could be a very competitive league in the coming weeks and months.

Midleton came forward from the very start, with Alex Wilson’s testing cross along the near side being cleared by a Carrigaline defender right on the post, but within five minutes had taken the lead when Ben Dumigan’s pass from the centre found Shay Forde on the far side whose low shot from 13 yards found the back of the net.

A minute later Carrigaline’s Jimmy O’Donovan’s chip shot from 25 yards was well held by Caleb Murray in the Midleton goal and who also had to be sharp to clear the ball from Lewis O’Dea well out of his area as Carrigaline looked for an equaliser.

It came in the 11th minute when Shane Healy’s free-kick came off the keeper and crossbar before falling to O’Donovan who bundled the ball in from eight yards.

Midleton regained the lead three minutes from the half time whistle when an incoming corner was cleared off the line and blocked by the defence only to fly into the net by Eduard Pidoyma from close range.

Midleton's Alex Wilson pulls away from Carrigaline's Eoghan Ahern. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton almost had a third moments later when Eoin McCarthy’s flick was deflected for a corner while at the other end Carrigaline’s O’Dea had an effort which was well held by Murray.

The half ended with Midleton having two efforts which went wide of the mark but went in at the break 2-1 up.

Both teams were playing some excellent passing football which was a pleasure to watch, looking for the next all-important next goal and it came Carrigaline’s way in the 48th minute when after a period of pressure from the home team, forcing a number of corners, the ball eventually fell to Dessie Carroll at the far corner who made no mistake from six yards for the equaliser.

Four minutes later, Carrigaline took the lead for the first time in the match when, after a corner, Samuel Akinsanya’s pass found Tom McGrath just outside the area and he duly blasted the ball into the net amid scenes of jubilation from the Carrigaline camp.

It made for a very nervous final few minutes as Midleton looked for an equaliser and kept the pressure on Carrigaline with chances falling to Alfie Hennessy, Pidoyma and Wilson, but the home side managed to soak up the pressure and claim all three points and 100 percent start to the season.

CARRIGALINE: Isaac Kenneally, Elvis Alade, Ryan O’Connell, Shane Healy, Tom McGrath, Jamie O’Brien, Fionnan Wrixon, Jimmy O’Donovan, Lewis O’Dea, Luke Dollery, Eoghan Ahern, Dessie Carroll, Sam Cotter, Dominic Pentony, Samuel Akinsanya, Eddie Bowen.

MIDLETON:Caleb Murray, Renan Mackessy, Stephen Comerford, Charlie McCarthy, Artan Iliukovic, Ben Dumigan, Alex Wilson, Eoin McCarthy, Eduard Pidoyma, Alex Mulumby, Shay Forde, Alfie Hennessy, Ciaran Kelly, Cillian Galvin, Brayan Wiecek, Ryan Cremin.

Referee: Edward Kenny