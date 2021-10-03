Dromtarriffe hurlers turn on power  against Banteer in Duahllow Cup final

Dromtarriffe 1-23 Banteer 2-12

A TELLING surge during the second half propelled Dromtarriffe to a comfortable victory over Banteer in the Hannon’s Mace/Maxol Duhallow Hurling Cup Final played in Kilbrin.

Once the favourites settled down, Dromtarriffe hurled with a determination and fluency that knocked Banteer off their stride.

Having run Dromtarriffe so close in the championship two weeks earlier, Banteer failed to maintain a decent opening 30 minutes and the result here brings their season to a close.

From the outset, there was much to enthuse about a well-fought contest, Dromtarriffe lead points by Conor O’Callaghan and Seán Howard matched by Luke Philpott and Alan Coughlan.

Banteer were holding their own in the key departments with Martin Kearney, Richard O’Connor, James McAulliffe and Coughlan prominent.

A good move saw Kevin Tarrant close to a goal, the danger averted for Philpott to convert the resultant 65 for parity at 0-5 apiece. Steadily Dromtarriffe began to step up the intensity, Howard, Stephen Coyne and Kevin Cremin on target with points.

Again Banteer provided stern resistance, Philpott came close to a goal before a pair of points from the talisman cut the arrears 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

Dromtarriffe returned to action the more energised with a strong focus and intent to their game provided by a dominant defence with O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin and Mikie O’Gorman outstanding.

Elsewhere, the play of Howard, Coyne and Conor Cremin caught the eye as Dromtarriffe applied the pressure to turn possession into scores for a 0-18 to 0-10 advantage.

Banteer kept plugging, Brian O’Keeffe pounced for a goal to offer faint hopes of a recovery.

However, Dromtarriffe reacted positively, Coyne and Gavin O’Keeffe pointed prior to substitute Stephen Ahern placing Tomás Howard for a goal.

To their credit, Banteer never gave up the chase and gained a consolation goal from a close in free by Tarrant to close out proceedings.

From a new competition open to all hurling clubs in the division, the outcome is a perfect boost for Dromtarriffe ahead of retaining their JAHC title.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: S Howard 0-9 f, T Howard 1-2, S Coyne 0-4, B Murphy, E Murphy 0-2 each, C O’Callaghan, K Cremin, C Cremin, G O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Banteer: L Philpott 0-9 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), K Tarrant 1-1 (1-0 f), B O’Keeffe 1-0, A Coughlan, D Murphy (f) 0-1 each.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C O’Callaghan, K Cremin, M O’Gorman; S Howard, J Murphy; E Murphy, C Cremin, S Coyne; G O’Keeffe, T Howard, B Murphy.

Subs: D Dennehy for D O’Connor (inj), S Ahern for R Daly (inj),M Sheehan for G O’Keeffe, D Hartnett for D Cremin.

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, M Kearney, N Twomey; D Kearney, R O’Connor, J McAulliffe; A Coughlan, D McAulliffe; E O’Brien, K Tarrant, T Sexton; L Philpott, B Murphy, D Murphy.

Sub: B O’Keeffe for E O’Brien.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk).