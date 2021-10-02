Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 19:23

Underdogs St Vincent's kick on to beat the Glen and reach city hurling final

Saints hit four goals at Ballinlough in thrilling JAHC clash 
Underdogs St Vincent's kick on to beat the Glen and reach city hurling final

St Vincent's Anthony Harte kicks home his goal against Glen Rovers during the Seandún JAHC semi-final at Ballinlough. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

St Vincent’s 4-11 Glen Rovers 1-10 

THE Saints certainly went marching on as the underdogs blitzed northside rivals Glen Rovers in a highly-entertaining Seandún Junior A Hurling Championship semi-final at Ballinlough.

Make no mistake this was no fluke as Vincent’s passion and level of fitness stood out and with centre-back Darren O’Regan putting in a serious shift over the hour, the Man of the Match drove his team to an unexpected win.

The Blackpool side had the advantage of a strong wind in the first half but it was the Saints that opened the scoring courtesy of a Blake Murphy free. Indeed the Saints had a good goal opportunity in the fifth minute when Ryan Duffy got sight of goal but just as he was about to pull the trigger he was hooked.

After a slow start the Glen began playing better hurling and after Murphy added a second white flag the Glen responded with four unanswered points.

The free-taking of the Cork senior footballer kept Vincent’s within striking distance and he showed sheer class four minutes from half time that turned this game on its head.

Catching a high ball Murphy showed his basketball skills too, with a shimmy that saw him score a quality goal that edged his side into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Some of the Glen shooting was wayward as they had amassed eight wides up to the final possession as Nathan Goulding fired over a quality point that reduced the deficit to two points 1-5 to 0-6.

There is no replacement for experience and that was the case for Vincent’s on the restart when their stalwart substitute Cian De Barra showed his class to drill a low shot past the Glen keeper.

The Glen introduced former senior Eoghan Cronin at the break and although he scored a quality goal in the 36th minute the Vincent’s defence were in control for the remainder of the half.

Further goals from Stephen Maguire and the lively Anthony Harte ensured Vincent’s led 4-8 to 1-8 at the second water break.

It was a case of keeping their shape for the closing minutes as Vincent’s never looked likely to lose this semi-final.

As the players left the pitch they received rapturous applause from their die-hard supporters who will look forward to a day at city division headquarters for the forthcoming final.

St Vincent's Cian Barry shoots from Glen Rovers' Cian Martin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
St Vincent's Cian Barry shoots from Glen Rovers' Cian Martin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy 1-6 (0-6 f), A Harte 1-2, C Barry 1-2, S Maguire 1-0, C Whitely 0-1.

Glen Rovers: E Cronin 1-0, E O’Neill 0-3 (f), N Goulding 0-2 A O’Sullivan, S Busteed, D Tynan, D Coughlan, G Moylan 0-1 each.

St VINCENT’S: C Cahill; A Sorensen, K Sorensen, S O’Reilly; A Harte, D O’Regan, R Fielding; G McCarthy, C Lynch; S Maguire, J O’Mahony, K Whitely; R Duffy, B Murphy, L Callanan.

Subs: C de Barra for R Duffy (h-t), B Long for S Maguire (h-t), C O’Neill for Ryan Fielding (54), E O’Brien for C Whitely (56).

GLEN ROVERS: C McCarthy; C Horgan, B Phelan, R Byrne; D Milliner, A O’Sullivan, D Coughlan; C Martin, A Lordan; D Tynan, T Downey, D Dunlea; N Goulding, E O’Neill, J Busteed.

Subs: C O’Brien for T Downey (h-t), E Cronin for J Busteed (h-t), G Moylan for E O’Neill (inj 50).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager
Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021 Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad
cork gaajahc
Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more