Underdogs St Vincent's kick on to beat the Glen and reach city hurling final

St Vincent’s 4-11 Glen Rovers 1-10

THE Saints certainly went marching on as the underdogs blitzed northside rivals Glen Rovers in a highly-entertaining Seandún Junior A Hurling Championship semi-final at Ballinlough.

Make no mistake this was no fluke as Vincent’s passion and level of fitness stood out and with centre-back Darren O’Regan putting in a serious shift over the hour, the Man of the Match drove his team to an unexpected win.

The Blackpool side had the advantage of a strong wind in the first half but it was the Saints that opened the scoring courtesy of a Blake Murphy free. Indeed the Saints had a good goal opportunity in the fifth minute when Ryan Duffy got sight of goal but just as he was about to pull the trigger he was hooked.

After a slow start the Glen began playing better hurling and after Murphy added a second white flag the Glen responded with four unanswered points.

The free-taking of the Cork senior footballer kept Vincent’s within striking distance and he showed sheer class four minutes from half time that turned this game on its head.

Catching a high ball Murphy showed his basketball skills too, with a shimmy that saw him score a quality goal that edged his side into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Some of the Glen shooting was wayward as they had amassed eight wides up to the final possession as Nathan Goulding fired over a quality point that reduced the deficit to two points 1-5 to 0-6.

There is no replacement for experience and that was the case for Vincent’s on the restart when their stalwart substitute Cian De Barra showed his class to drill a low shot past the Glen keeper.

The Glen introduced former senior Eoghan Cronin at the break and although he scored a quality goal in the 36th minute the Vincent’s defence were in control for the remainder of the half.

Further goals from Stephen Maguire and the lively Anthony Harte ensured Vincent’s led 4-8 to 1-8 at the second water break.

It was a case of keeping their shape for the closing minutes as Vincent’s never looked likely to lose this semi-final.

As the players left the pitch they received rapturous applause from their die-hard supporters who will look forward to a day at city division headquarters for the forthcoming final.

St Vincent's Cian Barry shoots from Glen Rovers' Cian Martin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy 1-6 (0-6 f), A Harte 1-2, C Barry 1-2, S Maguire 1-0, C Whitely 0-1.

Glen Rovers: E Cronin 1-0, E O’Neill 0-3 (f), N Goulding 0-2 A O’Sullivan, S Busteed, D Tynan, D Coughlan, G Moylan 0-1 each.

St VINCENT’S: C Cahill; A Sorensen, K Sorensen, S O’Reilly; A Harte, D O’Regan, R Fielding; G McCarthy, C Lynch; S Maguire, J O’Mahony, K Whitely; R Duffy, B Murphy, L Callanan.

Subs: C de Barra for R Duffy (h-t), B Long for S Maguire (h-t), C O’Neill for Ryan Fielding (54), E O’Brien for C Whitely (56).

GLEN ROVERS: C McCarthy; C Horgan, B Phelan, R Byrne; D Milliner, A O’Sullivan, D Coughlan; C Martin, A Lordan; D Tynan, T Downey, D Dunlea; N Goulding, E O’Neill, J Busteed.

Subs: C O’Brien for T Downey (h-t), E Cronin for J Busteed (h-t), G Moylan for E O’Neill (inj 50).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).