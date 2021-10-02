Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Cillian Tobin shines as Bride Rovers beat Ballincollig

Bride Rovers 3-19 Ballincollig 1-16 (after extra-time)

AFTER a sensational period of extra time, where Bride Rovers upped the gears considerably, the Rathcormac side are through to the Rebel Óg MHC Premier 1 final against Glen Rovers.

It was only when Louie Roche goaled for hosts there was some daylight between two sides who give everything throughout. Bride hit 1-4 without reply in extra time and were never going to be caught at that juncture.

To their credit, it certainly wasn't for lack of effort with Eoin Dwyer nailing a series of big frees and James Dwyer, sweeping impressively, while Brian Dore was immense at corner-back and Peter Kelly and Conor Dalton hurled well too.

Cork minor Cillian Tobin was simply outstanding for Bride, nailing 0-5 from play and taking over free-taking duties at a critical stage when Ballincollig had eased in front. An early goal from Nicky Kelleher helped Rovers into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after seven minutes and that also proved vital.

Bride Rovers' Nicky Kelleher hammers home the opening goal against Ballincollig during the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC semi-final at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Defensively Liam Collins and Denis Cashman were rock solid, and their rearguard overall battled for every ball like it was their last. Their hunger and work-rate was telling.

It was 1-4 to 0-4 at the water break, and Ballincollig settled with scores from Dwyer and Dalton, trailing by two at half-time.

Collig then took over, Dwyer clinical from frees and Sean O'Neill clipping over one from play. Tobin kept Bride, who struggled to deliver good ball with the wind, in it: 1-9 to 0-12.

The visitors got their noses in front twice but never looked like raising a green flag and a Tobin free sent it to extra time: 1-13 to 0-16.

The second-half efforts took their toll on Ballincollig at the start of extra-time and Bride were totally dominant, with Tobin continuing to excel before Roche's goal made it 2-15 to 0-16.

Ben Knox and Adam Walsh, who thundered into proceedings in the additional period, split the posts too.

A foul on Roche resulted in a penalty that Walsh stitched past David Hurley, game over at 3-18 to 0-16.

The Village scrambled a late goal, James Dwyer free was batted to the net by Diarmuid Ward but time was against them.

The outstanding Tobin had the last word with his 10th point to see his side advance to meet Glen Rovers in the final on Monday, October 11, at 8pm at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: C Tobin 0-10 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), A Hayes 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), A Walsh 1-2 (1-0 pen), N Kelleher, L Roche 1-0 each, B Knox 0-1.

Ballincollig: E Dwyer 0-10 f, D Ward 1-0, C Dalton 0-2, T Morgan, P Kelly, S O'Neill, T O'Connell (f) 0-1 each.

BRIDE ROVERS: R O'Riordan; C O'Sullivan, L Collins, C Hazelwood; K Cotter, D Cashman, A Hynes; D Barry, C Tobin; N Kelleher, J Ahern, A Walsh; R O'Connell, L Roche, A Hayes.

Subs: E O'Connor for A Hayes (45), B Knox for L Collins (55), C Swalbe for A Hynes (70), D Kielty for C Hazelwood (80).

BALLINCOLLIG: D Hurley; D Lee, R O'Neill, B Dore; C Buckley, R Power, P Kelly; J Dwyer, T O'Connell; T Morgan, C Dalton, O Buckley; E Dwyer, D Ward, S O'Neill.

Subs: D O'Leary for D Ward (50), J Wills for T Morgan (55), Ward for Willis (70), L Harris for R Power (72), D Fahy for O Buckley (79).

Referee: Simon Stokes.