Carrigaline hit Fermoy for six in U19 CWSSL 

Fermoy 3

Carrigaline 6

CARRIGALINE were too strong for Fermoy as they scored three goals in the space of six minutes early in the second half to secure a 6-3 win and all three points in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U19 league match at a rain soaked Carrig Park.

Full credit to both teams who had to endure a downpour for the first 20 minutes of the game then occasional showers, but despite the poor conditions, played some excellent football in their second game of the season.

The home side started well, with Caoimhe Barry’s effort going just wide of the post and opened the scoring in the 8th minute when Barry received a long ball and ran towards the keeper and neatly slotting the ball home from just inside the area.

Their joy did not last long as Carrigaline were level within a minute when a cross from the far side was deflected into the path of Katie Hurley whose low shot from 15 yards found the back of the net for the equaliser.

Buoyed by the goal, Carrigaline pressed forward looking for a second, Sarah O’Neill’s effort blocked by Fermoy keeper Molly Lane and had another chance from the right when her cross went right across the face of the goal with no one there to finish off.

Their second came in the 19th minute when Aoife McIver’s free-kick from the corner of the area was just out of reach of Lane and sailed into the top left-hand corner.

Chances came to Carrigaline’s McIver and O’Neill while Fermoy’s Caoimhe Hartnett and Erin O’Brien had chances as the teams went in at the break with the visitors up 2-1.

The game change dramatically in the opening few minutes of the second half when Carrigaline added three goals in the space of six minutes effectively ending the game as a contest with Aoife O’Neill, Katie Hurley and Zuzanna Kantor all adding to the score for the visitors.

Fermoy before last weekend's game. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Despite this, Fermoy pressed forward and had some good chances with O’Brien’s effort being saved by the Carrigaline keeper Eimear O’Sullivan, but managed to add a second in the 71st minute when the ball was deflected into the net by a defender from O’Brien’s corner kick.

With time against them, Fermoy looked to put some gloss on the scoreline and pressed forward, with Carrigaline keeper gathering the ball ahead of Barry and saving well from O’Brien’s effort, but could do nothing to prevent Erin O’Brien scoring a third in the 80th minute when she ran straight at the keeper slotting the ball home from 18 yards.

The win was Carrigaline’s second from two games having found the net 11 times in the process with wins over Fermoy and Innishvilla and must be regarded as one of the teams to beat in this league, while Fermoy have yet to register with their second loss in two but can be encouraged by their performance in the rain against a good Carrigaline side.

FERMOY: Molly Lane, Jennie O’Brien, Sorcha Crowley, Chloe Noonan, Clodagh O’Callaghan, Niamh Clancy, Erin O’Brien, Caoimhe Hartnett, Michaela Barrett, Lisa Hartnett, Sophia Ensko, Leah Fitzgerald, Breann Power, Michaela Cooney.

CARRIGALINE: Eimear O’Sullivan, Laura O’Flynn, Zoe Hayes, Holly Fitzgerald, Abbie Coughlan, Aoife McIver, Sarah O’Neill, Millie Fitzgerald, Zuzanna Kantor, Katie Hurley, Aoife O’Neill, Danni Claffey, Roisin O’Kelly, Aoife Healy.

Referee: Hector Otero