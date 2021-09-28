Cork Schoolboys League: Carrigaline U16s beat Glounthane United

Glounthaune United 0 Carrigaline United A 2

Carrigaline United A made the perfect start to their Joma Sportsgear Direct U16 Division 5 campaign at Glenmore Park on Sunday morning.

A superb brace from striker Oscar Ó Súilleabháin, which included a precise finish in the first half and a coolly converted penalty in the second, proved to be the difference between the two sides and earned United A the three points they craved.

Both goalkeepers were busy inside the opening minutes as Ryan Sheehan was forced to race from his net to sweep up the danger on a number of occasions while his opposite number Jack Savage also had to do likewise.

The first chance of the game fell to the home side but after racing on to another long pass over the top of the defence, winger Dara Murphy flashed his strike across the face of goal.

The visitors soon got a foothold in the contest and they were desperately unlucky not to take the lead after 13 minutes as Job Corominas’ thunderous strike from long range crashed against the underside of the bar before the relieved defence hacked the ball clear.

Glounthaune, who were missing a number of key personnel due to G.A.A commitments, remained a threat going forward though and Sheehan was forced to make a great save at his near post to stop Mark Barry’s fierce drive.

Carrigaline then needed centre-back Garry Pentony to produce a sensational last-ditch block to ensure Vincent Leahy’s goalbound shot didn’t reach its destination moments before Sheehan made another crucial intervention to thwart Tom O’Riordan when he broke clear one-on-one with the shot-stopper.

Carrigaline United A goalkeeper Ryan Sheehan saves from Glounthaune United's Mark Barry. Picture Denis Minihane.

And the home side would pay the ultimate price for not taking any of those brilliant goal-scoring opportunities as Carrigaline took the lead through Oscar Ó Súilleabháin shortly before the half-time break.

A kind ricochet sent the number nine in on goal but there was nothing fortunate about the finish as he expertly slotted the ball past the onrushing keeper and into the net with the help of the inside of the far right post.

They ought to have taken a two-goal advantage into the interval but Coleman Whelton blasted over when a similar attempt to his striker was required.

But they would get the perfect chance to make it 2-0 at the beginning of the second period as substitute Oisin Ishaque was brought down inside the penalty area allowing Ó Súilleabháin to calmly slot home his and his team’s second from the spot.

From that point on the outcome never looked in doubt despite a spirited showing from Glounthaune, who needed Savage to make some more excellent saves before full time.

The result leaves Carrigaline United A sitting joint top alongside the other three sides that won over the weekend while Glounthaune United lie joint bottom with the other three sides that subsequently lost.

GLOUNTHAUNE UNITED: Jack Savage, Jack De Lacey, Sam Foley, Rory Murphy, Sean Hennessy, Tom O’Riordan, Mark Barry, Archie McDonnell, Niall O’Connell, Vincent Leahy, Dara Murphy.

Subs: Bobby Twomey and Oran Dennehy.

CARRIGALINE UNITED A: Ryan Sheehan, Conor Ryan, Wayne Murray, Garry Pentony, Kyle Magner, Coleman Whelton, Job Corominas, Michael McCarthy, Oscar Ó Súilleabháin, Gio Kirigyo, Haleen Kayu.

Subs: Callum Riordan, Adam O’Leary, Darragh McCollum, Oisin Ishaque, and Ronan Madden.

Referee: Declan Flaherty.