Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 08:45

Guide to the Cork GAA club football championship results and fixtures

Second round of games will have a huge bearing on the knockout stages
Guide to the Cork GAA club football championship results and fixtures

Steven Sherlock in action upfront for St Finbarrs against Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Mark Woods

LUKE CONNOLLY and Steven Sherlock are generally among the leading scorers in the county senior football championship.

In last season’s protracted campaign, which extended well into this year, the Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s sharp-shooters battled for top slot once again.

Sherlock just pipped his rival, posting 3-36 (45) from five games to Connolly’s 7-22 (43) from a game more, but including his important brace of goals in the final against Castlehaven.

In the 2019 season, when Nemo replaced the Barrs as champions, John Hayes, from Carbery Rangers, overtook his city rivals by amassing 2-20 from three outings. Sherlock came second, on 1-22, just a point more than Kevin Davis, from O’Donovan Rossa, with Connolly fourth, on 2-15. 

The consistency of the Barrs leading marksman is further reflected in their triumphant 2018 campaign, though he had to share number one with Mark Collins, the Castlehaven player featuring in two more games, because of replays with CIT and Duhallow.

Sherlock averaged nine points a game during the ’Barr’s long overdue return from the wilderness, finishing with an impressive 3-37 from five games. Connolly was joined in sixth spot by Sean O’Sullivan, from Kiskeam, as Donncha O’Connor, Dan Ó Duinnín (CIT), Seamus Hickey, and Fiachra Lynch filled second to fifth positions.

Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly after scoring his first goal against Castlehaven recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly after scoring his first goal against Castlehaven recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Now, the sharpshooters are getting into line once again for the return of the football championship this weekend, the hurlers having hogged the limelight in the past fortnight. A hectic programme starts this evening with the meeting of Naomh Abán and St Nick’s in the Bon Secours county senior A championship in Ovens at 7.30pm and wraps up on Sunday, with Dohenys and O’Donovan Rossa, in Drimoleague at 4pm. 

There are 26 games listed and already the pressure is on a number of clubs to bounce back from opening-day defeats, including Nemo, who must win against Carrigaline at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Premier SFC:  

GROUP A

RESULTS: Nemo Rangers 0-11 Valley Rovers 1-9; Douglas 1-15 Carrigaline 0-9.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Nemo Rangers v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.30pm; Douglas v Valley Rovers, Carrigaline, 2pm.

Group B 

RESULTS: Carbery Rangers 1-9 Éire Óg 1-15; Castlehaven 2-12 Newcestown 1-10.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Éire Óg v Castlehaven, Enniskeane, 2pm. Sunday: Carbery Rangers v Newcestown, Clonakilty, 2pm.

Group C

RESULTS: St Finbarr’s 2-15 Ballincollig 1-17; Clonakilty 3-10 Ilen Rovers 0-11.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Newcestown, 5.30pm; St Finbarr’s v Ilen Rovers, Ballinascarthy, 4pm.

SAFC: 

GROUP A

RESULTS: O’Donovan Rossa 1-13 Bandon 2-10; Ballingeary 2-14 Dohenys 1-8.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Bandon v Ballingeary, Kilmurry, 4pm. Sunday: O’Donovan Rossa v Dohenys, Drimoleague, 4pm;

GROUP B

RESULTS: St Michael’s 2-10 Bishopstown 0-5; Knocknagree 1-13 Kiskeam 1-5.

FIXTURES: Saturday: St Michael’s v Kiskeam, Coachford, 5.30pm; Bishopstown v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid, 2pm.

GROUP C

RESULTS: Mallow 0-14 Fermoy 1-9; Clyda Rovers 0-15 Bantry Blues 1-7.

FIXTURES: Sunday: Fermoy v Bantry Blues, Ovens, 2pm; Mallow v Clyda Rovers, Glantane, 2pm.

PIFC 

GROUP A

RESULTS: Kanturk 2-11 St Nick’s 0-3; Naomh Aban 1-18 Macroom 2-10.

FIXTURES: Friday: Naomh Abán v St Nick’s, Ovens, 7.30pm; Saturday: Kanturk v Macroom, Cullen, 5.30pm.

GROUP B

RESULTS: Cill na Martra 3-16 Nemo Rangers 2-8; Rockchapel 4-8 St Vincent’s 1-9.

FIXTURES: Saturday:  Rockchapel v Cill na Martra, Millstreet, 4pm; Sunday: Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Rathpeacon, 3pm.

GROUP C

RESULTS: Newmarket 0-14 Aghada 0-14; Castletownbere 1-16 Na Piarsaigh 2-8.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Aghada v Castletownbere, Dunmanway, 4pm; Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh, Mourneabbey, 4pm.

IAFC 

GROUP A

RESULTS: Mitchelstown 1-11 Aghabullogue 3-10; Kildorrery 0-5 Glanmire 5-13.

FIXTURES: Sunday: Glanmire v Mitchelstown, Castlelyons, 3pm; Kildorrery v Aghabullogue, Kanturk, 4pm.

GROUP B

RESULTS: Adrigole 0-10 Glenville 0-9; Kilshannig 2-15 Glanworth 0-5.

FIXTURES: Saturday: Glanworth v Adrigole, Inchigeela, 4pm; Glenville v Kilshannig, Killavullen, 4pm.

GROUP C

RESULTS: Millstreet 1-21 Kinsale 3-11; St Finbarr’s 0-12 Iveleary 0-18.

FIXTURES: Sunday: Kinsale v St Finbarr’s, Ballygarvan, 3pm; Millstreet v Iveleary, Ballyvourney, 4pm.

GROUP D

RESULTS: Gabriel Rangers 2-13 Ballinora 1-8; Dromtarriffe 1-18 Ballydesmond 2-14.

FIXTURES: Sunday: Ballinora v Dromtarriffe, Donoughmore, 4pm; Gabriel Rangers v Ballydesmond, Kilmichael, 4pm.

Read More

Whoever takes over as Cork football boss, there are no quick fixes

More in this section

Caoimhin Kelleher during the warm-up 7/9/2021 Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher to start for Liverpool against Norwich, while Adam Idah is also hoping for some game time in the same Carabao Cup tie
The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good Cody will start as one of the leading fancies after draw for opening round of the Irish Laurels took place The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good Cody will start as one of the leading fancies after draw for opening round of the Irish Laurels took place
Success on BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby night for Cork's Billy Dunne Success on BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby night for Cork's Billy Dunne
cork gaa
FBL-EUR-C1-MIDTJYLLAND-LIVERPOOL

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher plays his part for Liverpool with a penalty save in their win over Norwich

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more