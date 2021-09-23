Kingston has more than the usual reasons to do his very best

HIS mother's memory motivates Cian Kingston to continue making her proud as he hopes to play a pivotal role in the progression of Carrigaline Football club, both as a player and coach.

The 25-year-old former professional, who had a spell at Torquay and Scottish side Ross County, lost his mother at the age of 17 and although a horrific time for him, he then promised to make his mother proud. That he certainly has done.

A year after his mother passed, Kingston as a youngster set off for Torquay. A brave move for someone who was grieving but one in which has given him a lot of experience in life.

“At 17 unfortunately I lost my mom. I went on to play for Torquay United a year after she passed away and actually moved to England the day of her birthday but six months later after moving to England I also became a professional footballer in Scotland with Ross County maybe she was watching over me.

"I always said that no matter who I ever play for or coach, everything I do now is to make my mom proud as she was my rock and I want to make her so proud.”

Kingston recently made the move from Ringmahon to Carrigaline in the MSL and here he hopes to play a huge part in the development and progression of the club.

“I really enjoyed my time with Ringmahon but because of Covid and the need to be closer to home, I decided to move to Carrigaline. I have always had a connection with the club as I have close friends involved so I felt like it was the correct decision to get involved.

"The standard the club is setting at the moment is incredible and I only want to help and improve them and push people on and achieve what I couldn't. I'm very happy to be involved to be honest. I see myself achieving great things here and helping people around me, both as player and coach.

Coach Cian Kingston giving Finn Cronin some headers at the Crosshaven AFC soccer camp at Camden. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“We’ve got off to a great start, however, a great start means nothing. It’s about being consistent throughout the whole season. Of course, we can be league contenders but we have to push every single player on the team week in week out. In terms of other teams being able to win it, it is very open.

"Fitness is a huge part of the game now and teams that buy into that will do well, teams willing to sacrifice themselves for every member of the team will do well and whatever team does that best will be up there.

“The MSL is a brilliant league and I’m really enjoying it. Players are really looking after themselves now wanting to be the best. I was told before it's a simple game made hard by fools and it's very true. The best players in the league make the game look simple.

"It’s been great to see lads recently make the step up. I wouldn't knock any player to go and try it, enjoy it and have no regrets. You won't make a life of being a League of Ireland footballer but experience it to know I would always say.”

Although setting goals are not of importance to the tough centre-half, the winning mentality he has which was gained mainly from his GAA family background is a factor that has made him successful as a player and coach.

“I never ever actually set myself goals, game by game and whatever happens on the pitch stays there. I would do anything to win but it stays on the pitch after that.

"I really hope I can bring a lot to Carrigaline as a player first and foremost, plenty of leadership into a group full of youth but plenty of talent. I hope I can also add a bit of quality that some people say I have but I'm not too sure about that," laughs Kingston.

"As a coach now of the U17s I hope to improve every single player that I coach and also hope to help out the academy and push players to achieve their dreams. I'm the only member of my family to actually play soccer.

"I come from a GAA family. Kieran and Shane Kingston are cousins of mine. Maybe I was dropped as a baby by not sticking with GAA but I think I made the right decision in the end. I love football both as a player and coach.”