Cork GAA: Castlemartyr making progress on and off the pitch

A LOT done and more to do.

That sums up what has been a very busy and successful 2021 for all at Castlemartyr GAA Club.

Progress on the field has been significant as the club won the deferred Lower Intermediate Hurling Final from 2020 and have taken promotion in their stride by making it two wins from two games in the Co Op Superstores IAHC, including victory over Blackrock on Sunday afternoon last in Cobh.

Side by side with this developing chapter has been the considerable progress made off the field as major developments are currently taking place in the club's three-year plan in the countdown to their centenary in 2024. Overall, there has been a real pep in the step of the club as it enjoys a considerable growth in membership and increased demand on it's expanding facilities at Paddy Walsh Memorial Park.

In the IAHC, a resounding first day win over Douglas with goals by Barry Lawton (2) and Joe Stack was another advert for the theory that momentum is so important in sport. Castlemartyr entered the higher grade with a bounce after posting an impressive victory over Russell Rovers a few weeks earlier.

Just like Lisgoold, Éire Óg and Blarney in their new grades, Castlemartyr had a real feelgood factor facing their first challenge following promotion.

Onwards to last Sunday and the clash with top seeds Blackrock in Cobh. Here, the East Cork men had seven points to spare at the end, having built up a lead of eleven at half time following a great second quarter.

Brian Lawton and Daragh Moran, Castlemartyr, receive the cup from Pat Horgan, after the 2020 LIHC final in August. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"Yes, we would have to be happy with the two wins. If we were told at the start that we would be top after our first two matches, we would certainly have grabbed it with both hands. Momentum is vital. Mayfield will be a really big game, it's a quarter-final now for both teams," said Castlemartyr manager Seamus Lawton who of course led the city club to All-Ireland junior glory just a few short years ago.

A visit to their well-appointed home venue just outside the village, will tell you instantly that a lot of good work had already been completed following the launch of a major fund raising drive earlier this year. The overall plan is chartered across three years, but already the shape is evolving. A new walking tracking measuring just under 800 meters is already complete for walkers and joggers of all ages.

New lighting means expanded training options on the second playing pitch. A new parking area has helped cater for the busy comings and goings throughout each week, whilst improved toilet facilities have also been put in place. The general backdrop of the venue has also dramatically changed with the felling of the trees on one side of the ground and the completion of new perimeter fencing.

Major work has also taken place on the playing surface of the main pitch and this has received rave reviews from all visiting teams. A special committee chaired by Jimmy Smiddy and featuring the expertise of former Blarney player Dan Crowley (now residing locally) has brought the surface to an all time high.

The pitch recently hosted the Killeagh/Cloyne Senior A Championship game and will also be the venue for the clash of Cloyne and Fr O'Neill's in a few weeks. Club president Christy O'Sullivan and groundsman Willie Walshe are two other people who have done trojan work in ensuring that ultimate 24/7 care is given to their beloved home base.

Luke Duggan Murray, Russell Rovers, tackles Barry Lawton, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Work is not stopping now though and already the committee under dynamic chairman Mike Falahee are looking at the next stages of development. The considerable expansion of the existing ball alley facility is seen as one of the next projects, with construction of a clubhouse also very much in the conversation. Further auxiliary works are also planned on an ongoing basis.

Interestingly the club has also a long-term vision as they embrace the GAA's green club initiative. Under the chairmanship of Paul Kelly, a subcommittee has been set up within Castlemartyr GAA Club that aims to embrace biodiversity and reflect their love of the local natural environment.

Overall, as we reach the autumn equinox it's been a very productive year for all at Castlemartyr GAA Club.

More of the same is the order of the day for the rest of this calendar year.