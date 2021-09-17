CSL preview: Midleton are the team to beat in Roy Keane U13 Premier League

MIDLETON won the CSL Blackwater Motors U12 Premier for the 2020/21 season.

The Knockgriffin side won all nine games and the league trophy was subsequently secured in convincing fashion.

As a result, Midleton are the team to beat in the Roy Keane U13 Premier Division which kicks off tomorrow with five games scheduled. All but one of the games kick off at 10am with the derby of Mallow Town and Mallow United set for a 12.15pm start at Mallow Racecourse.

Elsewhere in the earlier fixtures, Lakewood Athletic entertain Kinsale in Ovens, Carrigaline United welcome Springfield Ramblers to Shanbally, Douglas Hall face Midleton at Moneygourney, and Corinthian Boys have home advantage over Rockmount at Castletreasure.

Carrigaline United won the Skechers U14 Premier title last season and the players have the opportunity to retain the title this year. Carrigaline had a memorable year with Springfield Ramblers one of the only sides capable of taking points of the league champions.

As a result, all teams with hopes of challenging for the league title this season will almost certainly have to get the better of Carrigaline en route to the silverware.

The Gary Comerford U15 Premier campaign kicks off tomorrow with four games scheduled and Douglas Hall marked as idle for the weekend. Riverstown welcome Corinthian Boys to Eastcliffe for at 12.15pm start before Springfield Ramblers take on Carrigaline United at Pat O’Brien Park at 12.30pm. Midleton are up against Mayfield United at Knockgriffin at 1pm. Mallow United and Mallow Town are set to face each other in a derby at St Gobnait’s Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, The Blackwater Motors U12 Premier League gets underway with some interesting ties. Lakewood Athletic are the only team not in action for the weekend. Midleton play Carrigaline United at Midleton at Midleton College Cricket Pitch at 11.15am and Douglas Hall welcome Leeds to Moneygourney 15 minutes later.

Avondale United host Riverstown at Beaumont Park at 12.45pm before Corinthian Boys play at home to Springfield Ramblers at Castletreasure at 2.30pm.

In the U14 section, Castleview are up against Leeside at O’Sullivan Park at 12.30pm. Last season’s Roy Keane U13 campaign resumed in June after an eight-month hiatus and Castleview knew then that a perfect run was almost certainly required if the players were to challenge for the league title.

The O’Sullivan Park outfit returned in June just three points behind Midleton and victories over Fermoy, Midleton, Lakewood Athletic, and Douglas Hall saw them be victorious in the U13 Premier.

Castleview proved to be masters of winning by a one-goal margin and although offensively strong, the players displayed an ability to defend leads to the full-time whistle over the course of the season also.

St Mary’s kick off their season with a home game also. The youngsters have an U14 Premier tie against Midleton at St Mary’s Park.

Blarney United are at home to Corinthian Boys at O’Shea Park at 11.15am and Lakewood Athletic travel to Shanbally to take on hosts Carrigaline United at 12pm. Kinsale play at home to Mallow United at Madden Park at 2.15pm.

Carrigaline United won last season’s Gary Comerford U15 Premier after winning all nine league games played. In a tough division, Carrigaline proved to be too strong for their opponents and the youngsters were worthy champions come the end of the season.

On Sunday, Ringmahon Rangers are at home to Avondale United at Ringmahon Park and Carrigaline United have home advantage over Lakewood Athletic. Mayfield United play at home to Midleton and Innishvilla host Rockmount at Jake O’Donoghue Park. Corinthian Boys have a tough game at home to Douglas Hall. All Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Premier games kick off at 10am.

There are plenty of other games set to take place over the coming days too in the lower divisions with teams having the opportunity to compete for promotion places and silverware in all age levels.