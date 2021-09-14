Dillons forwards on fire as they see off St Finbarr's in the Seandun JAHC

Brian Dillons 2-29

St Finbarr’s 4-7

DESPITE a shaky start to the defence of their title Brian Dillons came out on top against a resilient St Finbarr’s side in the Seandun JAHC at Ballinlough.

In a game dominated by poor defending from both sides Dillons class was always likely to come out on top with new signing from Kilkenny Mick Brennan having an impressive championship debut with a 1-5 tally.

The game began in a welter of excitement with Cillian Brosnan getting Dillons off to a great start with a classy point after just 23 seconds.

On the next possession sloppy Dillons defending saw them punished when Johnny Maher picked up a loose ball before burying it to the back of the net.

Credit to Dillons they refused to panic, and a brace of John Horgan points helped them get back on parity.

The Tank Field outfit were punished again in the 10th minute when Eoin Maher was allowed far too much space as the Barrs man duly found the back of the net.

Amazingly despite John Horgan and Cillian Brosnan keeping Dillons alive they were punished with a third goal when the Barrs stalwart Robert O’Mahony produced a magnificent groundstroke that found the back of the net.

Some of Dillons defending was questionable and sloppy and they almost allowed let in a fourth goal but O’Mahony’s shot went inches wide of the right post.

A stunning Dillons move saw Cillian Brosnan finish in style with a classic goal but some of the defending in the opening half was well below the required standard of this championship.

At the short whistle Dillons led 1-15 to 3-3 and in the second half they continued to dominate the scoring.

New signing Brennan showed his class when bursting through the Barrs defence to place a pinpoint shot past the hapless keeper.

Next on the agenda for Dillons is a quarter final on Sunday (11am) against Na Piarsaigh but manager James Corcoran has some serious thinking to do about his teams inept defending.

Scorers for Brian Dillons: J Horgan 0-11 (0-10f), M Brennan 1-5, C Brosnan 1-5, K Varian 0-5, C McCarthy 0-2 K McCormack 0-1.

St Finbarr’s: R O’Mahony 2-1, J Maher 1-3 (0-2f), E Maher 1-0, E Healy 0-2, C Fitzpatrick 0-1.

Brian Dillons: T Triggs; J Noonan, D Brosnan, J Feehan; K McCormack, T Lawrence, D McCormack; R Murphy, K Mills; M Brennan, C Brosnan, K Varian; J Horgan, C McCarthy, A Murray.

Subs: D O’Donoghue for K Mills (h-t), J Murphy for A Murphy (h-t).

St Finbarr’s: J McCarthy; S Goggin, D Cullinane, L Mullins; S McCarthy, S Hannigan, M Ryan; E McCarthy, M Nason; D Murray, C Fitzpatrick, E Healy; J Maher, E Maher, R O’Mahony.

Subs: E Hallahan for S Hannigan (43).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).