Derek Kiely heads Castleview into league final

Castleview 3

Dunbar Celtic 2

DEREK KIELY'S thumping header in the dying seconds earned Castleview a place in the Mossie Linnane league cup final after their 3-2 victory over Dunbar Celtic at O’Sullivan Park.

It was certainly an exciting semi-final clash with not much between the two sides and it always looked like one goal either way might just separate them in the end.

What a super start we saw from Castleview with Daniel O’Donovan unleashing an unstoppable effort that soared into the net to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead after just five minutes.

Minutes later, Castleview had a great chance to nose further in front, but Evan Burke was denied by a point blank block by Alan Nolan.

Dunbar then came close when Shane Blake helps it on for William McCarthy to try and pick the in-rushing Niall O’Leary out with a pass, but the defender just fails to get a vital touch.

This was followed by a superb effort from Jason Forde who sees his effort sail narrowly over from a free kick.

When play shifted to the other end, Evan Burke did have a half chance, but he fails to get conviction on his shot as Nolan picked with ease.

And after Jason Forde fired over with a speculative effort, it was all square once again when Cian Ryan’s low cross reaches Jason Forde who takes a steadying touch before rifling a terrific effort home on 24.

The View responded with Kelvin Greaney producing a decent run before making Nolan work from his low effort.

The hosts were in front once again on 33 and it arrived when after Nolan parried from Daniel O’Donovan’s effort, Stephen Barrett pounced before setting off towards goal to slide past the advancing Nolan.

Dunbar came roaring back and just before the break; Jason Forde grabs his second when he slotted coolly to the corner from the spot to send both sides into the break at 2-2.

For the first ten minutes of the second period, the tie went into a bit of a lull until Ryan McCarthy was forced into action to deal with an effort from Niall O’Leary.

But, Dunbar had a let-off when Derek Kiely sees his effort cannon off the bar and when the rebound comes back to him, he heads narrowly wide.

Dunbar started to impose their game more as they pressed forward with Jack Forde producing a decent run before firing feebly at Ryan McCarthy.

This was followed by a crisp low effort from Alex Hayes that went under the body of Ryan McCarthy, but inches wide of the upright.

The View turned defence into attack and when Daniel O’Donovan’s corner was cleared, Ryan Cronin pounced, but lifted his effort over from 25 yards out.

James Nagle made an impact when he entered the field of play from the subs bench and was unlucky to see his low effort flash past the post.

At the other end, Dunbar came so close when from Jason Forde’s free kick; Niall O’Leary rose to head his effort agonisingly wide.

But, the big moment arrived in the dying seconds when from a corner, Castleview’s Derek Kiely rose highest to glance his header firmly into the far corner for the winner and a place in the Mossie Linnane league cup final on a date, yet to be decided.

Castleview: Ryan McCarthy, Dylan McCarthy, Sean O’Mahony, Dalian Wall, Derek Kiely, Ciaran Dennehy, Stephen Barrett, Tomas Fitzgerald, Even Burke, Daniel O’Donovan, and Kelvin Greaney.

Subs: Ryan Cronin for Stephen Barrett (60), Dylan Cambridge for Sean O’Mahony (73), James Nagle for Ciaran Dennehy (82), Eoin O’Connell for Evan Burke (89).

Dunbar Celtic: Alan Nolan, Alex Hayes, Shane Forde, Niall O’Leary, Cian Ryan, Chris Dineen, Shane Blake, Jason Forde, Damien Brady, Jack Forde and William McCarty.

Subs: Colin Dennehy and Adam Donegan for Damien Brady and Chris Dineen (74).

Referee: Jim O’Connor.