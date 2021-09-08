Fallout from Brazil and Argentina means Caoimhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool

FIFA sanctions on Premier League clubs will mean Caoimhín Kelleher will start this weekend for Liverpool against Leeds United at Elland Road.

This will be the Cork goalkeeper’s first appearance of the league season for the Reds, and he will be filling in for Alisson Becker, who is affected by a ruling from the world governing body.

Kelleher was on Ireland duty over the last week, on the bench with Gavin Bazunu excelling in goal, though Irish boss Stephen Kenny has indicated the Leesider will be between the posts for the friendly with Qatar.

The penalty against Premier League clubs will see them unable to select their Brazilian players for a five-day period or risk possible sanction. This comes after the Brazilian Football Association asked FIFA to enforce rules preventing footballers from Brazil from playing this international break.

This is in response to the Premier League clubs agreeing not to release Brazilian players as they would have had to quarantine for 10 days upon return.

Liverpool will also be without Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for their game on Sunday, with Leeds set to be without Raphina.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus will miss their game with Leicester City on Saturday. Thiago Silva will be out for Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa and Manchester United will be without Fred for their meeting with Newcastle United.

Richarlison will not be affected this weekend, as Brazil felt Everton were co-operative with releasing the forward for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The ruling by FIFA will also extend into next week’s Champions League games, with Kelleher also expected to start against AC Milan at Anfield next Wednesday night.

The step-up will mean nothing to Kelleher, who played in the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool last season.

The goalkeeper made his Champions League debut for Liverpool last December when he started a crucial game against Ajax at Anfield. Five days later, he played in the Premier League for the first time, in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

Kelleher’s performances for Liverpool last season were crucial in him getting a new long-term deal at Liverpool last summer.