AUL Soccer: Two wins in a row for City Wanderers

City Wanderers 3 Dunbar Celtic 1

DEFENSIVE frailties contributed to Dunbar Celtic’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of City Wanderers in their premier clash at the MTU in Bishopstown.

Although City Wanderers deserved their victory, Dunbar were well in this contest, but a lack of a cutting edge in the final third as well as defensive errors left them down badly.

Early on, Dunbar’s Jason Forde’s free-kick came back to him off the wall, but he drilled his shot over from 20 yards out.

Then, sloppy defending gifted Wanderers their first goal when Eric Marah took advantage of cheap possession before breaking forward to slam home the opener on 14 minutes.

Then, Fergus O’Connor got the better of his marker, but was denied by a fine block with his legs from Dunbar keeper Alan Nolan.

Marah tried an audacious effort from distance after spotting Nolan off his line, but the bounce took it narrowly over.

At the other end, Shane Blake fed Forde who drilled his shot low, but narrowly wide.

A decent chance fell for Dunbar next when, from Wanderers’ goalkeeper Eoin Walsh’s parry, the ball fell kindly for William McCarthy, but he failed to beat the netminder.

Wanderers doubled their advantage on 37 minutes after sloppy defensive play as Dave Reardon lofted a superb ball into the Marah’s path; he was allowed bear down on goal before rifling an effort that saw Nolan get a touch, but failed to keep out.

A great chance fell for Wanderers with just minutes gone in the second period when James O’Sullivan’s free fell nicely for O’Connor, but he was denied by a fine save from Nolan.

Dunbar got on top after that with the impressive Blake getting the better of his marker before firing low, but wide.

Blake came close again soon afterwards and Dunbar looked like they were back in the hunt when a cross from the left was skewed into the net by Wanderers’ James O’Sullivan on the hour mark.

Dunbar were rocked right back on their heels when a cracking low effort from Jake Robinson, cannoned off the upright before going in off Nolan and the hosts should have claimed a fourth when O’Shea released Shaz Jehan; he fed Kevin Coleman who missed a gilt-edge chance near goal.

City Wanderers' captain Derek Peyton (right) with Dunbar Celtic's Jason Forde, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

CITY WANDERERS: Eoin Walsh, Paul Desmond, James O’Sullivan, Shane Rock, Dan Murphy, Mickey John Aherne, Derek Peyton, Kevin Coleman, Dave Reardan, Eric Marah, Fergus O’Connor.

Subs: Jake Robinson for Derek Peyton (half-time), Shaz Jehan for Eric Marah (62), Colin O’Shea for Dave Reardan (65), Jamie Ward for Fergus O’Connor (75), Sean Corcoran for Mickey John Aherne (78).

DUNBAR CELTIC: Alan Nolan, Alex Hayes, Jack Forde, Niall O’Leary, Gary O’Mahony, Adam Donegan, Damien Brady, Jason Forde, Wayne Flood, Shane Blake, William McCarthy.

Subs: Chris Dineen and Cian Ryan for Damien Brady and Alex Hayes (70), Shane Forde for Adam Donegan (78).