Holland goal secures Féile football Premier 1 title for Bishopstown

Bishopstown 1-3

Mallow 0-5

Shear delight for Bishopstown as they won the John West Féile Premier 1 football title at Ballincollig.

And the man they have to thank was captain and half-forward Gary Holland, whose second-half goal was the telling score.

Both teams had some impressive performances with Gearoid Daly in top form for Mallow and along with Holland, Denis Murphy controlled the defence for Bishopstown.

Overall they were the deserving winners having gotten the better of Carrigaline in the semi-final, with Mallow defeating Nemo Rangers, both games also at Ballincollig.

In the group stages Mallow came through a tough one containing Ballincollig, Donoughmore, and Inniscarra, with Bishopstown overcame Valley Rovers, St Finbarr's, and Clon to reach the semi-final.

Carrigaline got the better of Glanmire and Killeagh and Nemo came through a group containing St Nicholas, Douglas, and Crosshaven.

In the final Bill Cahill opened the scoring for Bishopstown in the first minute and he added a second from the restart.

Mallow were unlucky not to goal when Luke Buckley burst through their defence, but Senan Dorgan saved superbly to deny him.

Daly converted the resultant 45, with Billy McCarthy raising the white flag at the other end, to make it 0-3 to 0-1.

Bishopstown players celebrate after winning the John West Premier 1 Feile football final at Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cathal Mullins pointed for Mallow to put a point between them at half-time.

Five minutes into the second-half and the all-important score came, all Holland's own work, as he burst past several defenders to hit an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

Credit to Mallow they kept going and John Murphy put three points between them.

Mullins scored again and he pointed a free late on to put one between the sides. But time was against Mallow as Bishopstown held on for what was overall a deserved win.

They will now go on to represent Cork at a national competition later in the year at Croke Park, but details of that have yet to be sorted and it will also depend on Covid guidelines.

In other finals played over the weekend Éire Óg won the Division One title and St Colums won the Division Two title.

Scorers for Bishopstown: G Holland 1-0, B Cahill 0-2, B McCarthy 0-1.

Mallow: C Mullins 0-3 (2f), G Daly (45), J Murphy 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: S Dorgan; H Wixtead, S McBride, J O'Mahony; A Ryan, D Murphy, J Somers; O Foley, C Vaughan; S Rian Clarke, G Holland, D Nestor; B Cahill, C Murray, B McCarthy.

Subs: D O'Rourke for D Nestor, D Griffin for C Murray.

MALLOW: D Frey; E Murphy, R McAuliffe, C Cunningham; A Owens, E Walsh, P Britton; G Daly, J Roche; D Lynch, L Buckley, B McPhillips; C Mullins, C Nugent, J Kiely.

Subs: J Murphy for J Kiely, P Murphy for C Nugent.

Referee: Alan O'Connor, Ballygarvan.