Rockchapel take time out for 48 hours before focusing on next chapter - the 2021 championship

ROCKCHAPEL manager Jerry Casey suggests of more to come from his side after clearing the obstacle provided by Mitchelstown in the final to the delayed 2020 Cork County IAFC on Saturday.

From the outset of a start/stop campaign that began just over twelve months ago, Rockchapel delivered a level of intensity as the championship progressed that a succession of opponents failed to deal, clearly evident with a surprise but a fully deserved county final victory to a hard fought and at times fractious encounter.

“We’ve talked about the upcoming 2021 championship over recent weeks, the one thing decided, win or lose to Mitchelstown that we were going to put it to bed within 48 hours.

"I was conscious that if we lost, it would be difficult to pick up, obviously, its going to be much easier but in the meanwhile we will celebrate for county titles don’t come round too often," he said.

Rockchapel had started promisingly and the game’s lone goal from team captain Kevin Collins provided the launchpad for the new champions.

“We were up five points at half time, it might well had been more, maybe eight or nine points.

"Chances were created but the final pass wasn’t going to hand, also we took ball into the tackle and got turned over but importantly, we never stopping playing to our plan of imposing our game on Mitchelstown," said Casey.

Rockchapel chairman Brendan Cahill and family after the 2020 Bon Secours IAFC final win. Picture: John Tarrant

“Importantly, we got great scores when needed, Mitchelstown never got within two points of us after the goal, it was nice to hold a cushion of a 3 or 5 point lead."

It's fair to say, Rockchapel possess a mixed line up of both young and wiser heads, many of the older generation had helped Meelin to the 2010 All-Ireland JAHC title.

“It’s a perfect blend, the perfect experience, Eamon O’Callaghan, Kevin Collins, Seamus Hickey and others are in their 30s, their commitment and dedication is unreal, the fitness levels incredible.

"Add in the younger guys, we finished with six U21 players, that signals the future is bright, after this performance, the public know where we are from, everybody is proud of our football and tradition in Rockchapel," he said.

“These boys have been coached from U6, a lot of people in Rockchapel are rightly proud for their contribution towards Rockchapel landing a county title.

"Their ability and skills didn’t come from me, that’s sure to satisfy the many coaches involved over the years, wing back Pat Curtin was making his championship debut, at 19 years of age, it a big game to start for the first time but we play the guys playing well and in form," said Casey.

One championship is finished only for a quick turn around, Rockchapel replace neighbours Knocknagree in premier intermediate ranks, first up is a clash against St Vincent’s on a return to Mallow on Sunday week.