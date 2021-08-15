Araglen supporters and players celebrate in style after their win over Freemount in the Junior B hurling championship final

PAIRC UI RINN was a sea of green and white at the final whistle on Sunday as Araglen fans almost lifted the roof off the stand when the players went to greet them after their county final win over Freemount.

For 22 long years they had waited for this day to come and they greeted the win with joy amid ecstatic scenes.

Some of the players were overcome with emotion and to witness it was an experience proving that all grades of hurling and football championships really matter.

Never before has this scribe witnessed a chairman of a club playing and when he ends up man of the match it proves this gentlemen knows how to get the business done for his club.

Enter Thomas Kenneally whose outstanding contribution over the hour was simply awesome and he was naturally thrilled after the game.

“If I stood her five years ago, I couldn’t have forecast that we would have a team in 2021 but the work that’s been put in from underage to this level has been outstanding and today I think many people were rewarded for their efforts,” said Thomas Kenneally.

Araglen supporters celebrate after defeating Freemount in the Co-Op Superstores J'B' HC 2020 final at Pairc Ui Rinn . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The sound from the stand in Pairc Ui Rinn was deafening as he paid tribute to the community of Araglen for their efforts and support in this final.

“We could only have 200 tickets and we could have had many more but look they will be back in the village giving us the support that we truly appreciate from the bottom of our hearts,” added Kenneally.

The Araglen chairman believes his club can compete at a higher level.

“We do feel we can compete in the A grade and I think people saw today what heart and skill is in this team.

“This is great day to thank the supporters and the community in general as they rallied in behind us and I have to say the days leading up to this final was one of the best weeks I have spent in the village.”

When you are underdogs coming into a final it takes a special team not to take notice of that tag and in the words of Kenneally having belief is crucial.

“We played Junior C hurling last season and Freemount had just been regraded from A so the pressure was really on us.

“You could see out there when we went behind on a couple of occasions, but I always felt our players wouldn’t lie down and, in the end, I think we just about shaded it.”

In the closing minutes the pressure was really on Araglen but they refused to panic which is the courage associated with this brave squad.

“From the start of the year we have always found a way to win and without sounding cocky we weren’t leaving here without the cup today.”